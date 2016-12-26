file photo by Patrick Robinson

These people were crazy enough to jump in Puget Sound for the first day of 2016. Hundreds just like them will gather again New Years Day, across from Duke's Chowder House to dash into the water at 10am sharp.

Ready to chill out? New Year's Day Polar bear plunge happens at 10am

It might take only 30 seconds (or for those with hardier constitutions or zero feelings a bit longer) but the hundreds of crazy people who line up for the annual polar bear plunge on New Year's Day on Alki beach will be back again for the first day of 2017.

The official announcement from lead polar bear Mark Ufkes reads:

"January 1, 2017, at 9:50 am, polar-bear swimmers will line up along the beach across from Duke’s.



With a countdown, at 10 am sharp we will hold hands with our friends and run into Puget Sound.

Bring water shoes, a towel, a change of clothes and your hopes and dreams for 2017 with you. Also bring the lessons you learned in 2016. Running into the water with friends and family will help you leave behind the complexities of 2016 and start the new year clean and burden-free.

We hit the water at 10 sharp."

Here's the Herald coverage from the first day of 2016.. including video.