Police Blotter Week of 12-26-16

Robbery on Roxbury

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 18, a man went to a stand alone ATM located on the 1500 block of S.W. Roxbury to deposit $1,600. He was talking on the phone to his girlfriend. He noticed that the machine was off its hinges and a man was loitering nearby. When the man pulled out his money to make the deposit, the person who was loitering pulled out a gun and demanded that he hand over the cash. The victim gave his money and cell phone. The suspect fled north on 16th Ave. S.W. The victim flagged down a person in the parking lot, and they called 911. Police were able to activate a tracking program on the phone, and it led them to the 9200 block of 18th Ave. S.W. The phone was on the ground, behind a dumpster. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

Coming home to a burglary in progress



A man returned to his home, located on the 8400 block of Delridge Way S.W., around 9:30 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 15, to find an unknown suspect standing in the doorway. Objects in the home had been tossed around. The suspect, who was 5’8” to 5’10” and wearing a grey coat, fled the residence out of a window. The victim did not want officers to go into his home. Police checked the area for the subject but did not find him.

Roommate accused of burglary

Officers returned to a call concerning a theft around 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 14. The complaint came from a resident on the 7100 block of 28th Ave. S.W., who said an ex-roommate who still had a key to the house, stole multiple items. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said the ex-roommate moved out on Dec. 1 and had been unreliable and suspicious. He estimated the stolen property to be worth $6,600. He was unable to provide any evidence that the ex-roommate was responsible. When the man was later confronted about possibly stealing anything, he denied his involvement. Both men said that they had left doors open on several occasions and perhaps someone had entered the home and stolen the items.

Thief leaves behind evidence

A man residing on the 9400 block of 27th Ave. S.W. reported a burglary around

11:18 a.m. on Wed., Dec. 14. He said that he locked the apartment when leaving the day before, but upon returning, found someone had entered through a window and left with several of his tools. The suspect left behind a package of Swisher Sweets and a phone charger. Officers entered the items into evidence for prints.