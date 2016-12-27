Application filed for construction of townhouse and four houses on Delridge Way SW

Land Use Application has been filed with Seattle's DPD to allow construction of one, 2-unit townhouse and four single family residences with attached garages (six units total) at 7716 Delridge Way SW.

Existing structures would be demolished. An Environmental Review includes future unit lot subdivision.

It is project number 3026393.



The following approvals are required:

SEPA Environmental Determination (This project is subject to the Optional DNS Process (WAC 197-11-355) and Early DNS Process (SMC 25.05.355). This comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.

Other permits that may be needed which are not included in this application:

Building Permit

Demolition Permit

You can comment on the application until January 9, 2017.