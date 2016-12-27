Sportswatch: For the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

West Seattle is playing at a tournament in Mountlake Terrace this Wednesday and Thursday, while Chief Sealth is in San Diego, Calif. for the Surf 'N Slam Tournament.

West Seattle then visits Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as Chief Sealth goes to Eastside Catholic.

Kennedy Catholic, meanwhile, has the last day of its Sterling Shootout Tournament that also involves Seattle Christian on Wednesday.

Mount Rainier visits Lynnwood at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and hosts Auburn Mountainview at the same time Friday.

The Rams host Tahoma at the same time Tuesday as Kennedy visits Kentlake.

Foster visits Thomas Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Tyee at 5 p.m. Friday. Tyee goes to TJ at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and Highline to Seattle Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as Seattle Lutheran visits Mount Rainier Lutheran.



Girls basketball

Mount Rainier visits Lynnwood at 5:40 p.m. Thursday before dropping in on Auburn Mountainview at 7:15 p.m. Friday and visiting Tahoma at the same time Tuesday, when Kennedy hosts Kentlake.

West Seattle visits Curtis for 7:30 p.m. action Tuesday.

Tyee plays a 7 p.m. home game against Foster this Friday with Highline going to Sammamish at 7:30 p.m. that day. Highline visits Seattle Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran is at Mount Rainier Lutheran for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

Seattle wraps up its regular season with a 1:25 p.m. game at San Francisco on Sunday that can be seen on Channel 13.

Thunderbirds

Seattle visits Spokane for a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday.

The Canadian Hockey League franchise then hosts Portland at 7:35 p.m. Friday at the Showare Center in Kent before going to Portland for 7:30 p.m. action Saturday.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington plays in a national championship semifinal against Alabama in the Peach Bowl at 12 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

It will be carried on ESPN cable television.

Husky vs. Cougar men

Washington hosts Washington State University for a 5:30 p.m. men's basketball game Sunday on ESPNU.

Husky women

The Huskies visit Oregon at 3 p.m. Friday and Oregon State at 12 p.m. Sunday on the Pac-12 network.

Cougar women

Washington State University goes to Oregon State at 4 p.m. Friday and to Oregon at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Redhawks men

Seattle University hosts UC Davis for 7 p.m. action Wednesday and visits UC Santa Barbara at the same time Friday.

Redhawks women

Seattle University gets a 7 p.m. visit from Cal State Northridge on Thursday.