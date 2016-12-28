Highland Park Action Committee meeting Jan. 25 will cover the 'State of Delridge'

The Highland Park Action Committee meeting on Jan. 25 will cover the "State of Delridge" with Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold.

They shared news of the upcoming meeting today in the following announcement:

All HPAC meetings are held at the Highland Park Improvement Club, 1116 SW Holden, Seattle, WA 98106 on the 4th Wednesday of the month (except Aug & Nov, Dec) Doors open at 6:30 - Meeting from 7:00 – 8:30 pm



Weds. Jan 25th - 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Agenda Overview

"State of Delridge" with Councilmember Herbold

HPAC Steering Committee Election Announcement

Update on new grant awarded to HPAC

Update on Myers Way Encampment

Launching Community Needs Survey Sub-Committee

HPAC is excited to have Councilmember Herbold provide us with a "State of Delridge" address to start off 2017. This meeting is co-sponsored with the newly formed South Delridge Community Group and the North Delridge Neighborhood Council.



Councilmember Herbold's "State of Delridge" address may include such topics as:

An overview of 2017 Budget that passed

Councilmember Herbold's overall priorities for 2017

Updates/Outlook on issues of homelessness

Outlook on HALA / MHA for Delridge Area

Councilmember Herbold's priorities/goals for Delridge area

What we can do as the neighborhoods in Delridge to increase resources & infrastructure, reduce crime, and build an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming community.

About Lisa Herbold:

She is the Councilmember for District 1, representing the neighborhoods of West Seattle and South Park, and has worked on issues of access, fairness, and a commitment to a shared quality-of-life. She has helped to craft and pass public policy which includes Paid Sick Leave for the 190,000 Seattle workers who didn't have it, a Rental Housing Inspection Program for 250,000 renter households, and an acclaimed criminal justice diversion program. Each of these examples of model public policy is being replicated in jurisdictions across the country, and those are a few samples of the work she has done to help Seattle residents. Councilmember Herbold has also been a resident of Highland Park for more than 15 years.

Other Agenda items:

SPD announcements

HPIC announcements

HPAC Executive/Steering Committee Election is February 22nd - nominations can be taken at the January and February meetings - each position is for a one year term.

To nominate yourself and/or another HPAC member - please provide either via email to hpacchair@gmail.com or in person at Jan or Feb meeting: Name, position sought, email, phone, address, and up to a 75 word response to the following:

What lived/professional skills, experiences, resources would you bring to the position sought? What do you like about the Highland Park community? What could be one improved in Highland Park? How much time a month can you commit to meetings and serving the mission of HPAC?

Positions Up for Election Include:

Chairperson(s) - The duties include preside at all HPAC meetings and Executive Committee meetings, prepare agendas, report on the actions of the Executive Committee, maintain momentum of programs initiated by the HPAC .

Assistant/Vice Chairperson(s) - The duties include to serve in the absence of the Chairperson, to develop and encourage broader membership participation, and to plan and organize special projects and functions. Serve as liaison to Delridge District Council/Southwest District Council and other Councils as needed.

Secretary - The duties include notify the membership of the next meeting date, time, take the minutes of the HPAC meetings, with a summary of actions taken and assignments made ready to be presented at each subsequent meeting.

Treasurer - The duties include receive and disburse funds as instructed by the Executive Committee and the HPAC, works with our fiscal sponsor in record keeping, and reports on the financial position of the HPAC at each meeting.

Sub-Committee Chairperson(s): Developed as needed - 2017 potential subcommittees

Community Needs Survey

Outreach & Engagement

By-Laws Review

Updates on Myers Way Encampment, and Delridge District Council

Update on new grant awarded to HPAC - Feb meeting we will provide an opportunity for neighbors to pitch ideas on what use the funding for to benefit Highland Park

Community Needs Survey Sub-Committee

Community announcements and closing