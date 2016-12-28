New Years Eve Costume Party at Highland Park Improvement Club

The nice folks at the Highland Park Improvement Club want to to come as you aren't on New Years Eve. It's costume party and you are encouraged to dress up. The party is at 1116 SW Holden.

Here's their announcement:

Join us for our 8th Annual New Years Eve Celebration, including a special costume-party Corner Bar! Saturday, December 31 – starting at 6pm…until it’s 2017.



We encourage everyone to dress up or come in costume!

The Not-So-Silent Night Parade.

Assemble in the HPIC parking lot at 6pm. Bring noisemakers, flashlights, umbrellas – whatever is necessary! Parade starts when everyone is ready.

McTuff will play sets through the night, with DJ Evan and DJ Dr Lehl weaving dance tunes early and later. RL Carroll will be there to take your keepsake photos.

Get ready for 2017 with your friends and neighbors close to home!

Beverages – Draft beer, wine, special cocktail and champagne! As always, we offer a wide assortment of non-alcoholic beverages as well. Please remember that no outside alcohol is allowed.

Green Guidance – Walking or bicycling to the event is encouraged. It’s green, it makes the neighbors happier and provides a safe walk home!

Parental Guidance – There are toys and games set up on tables. Parents, please be aware of your child’s activities. Activities such as ball throwing and chasing games are discouraged.