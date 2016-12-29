Free parking and special celebrations mark the Junction New Years Eve
information from the West Seattle Junction Merchants
Free Parking NYE
Saturday December 31st
After 7pm through Jan 1st before 10am
The West Seattle Junction merchants feel it's important to stay safe while celebrating incoming 2017. On Saturday, December 31st from 7pm through Sunday, January 1st 10am we invite you to leave your car overnight in one of our FREE Junction parking lots. Please pick up your car by 10am though, so we have plenty of parking for the January 1st brunch crowds. Happy New Year from the merchants!
Barleywine Festival Beer Junction
Usher in the new year with 25 delicious warming brews, many of which have been patiently waiting in The Beer Junction cellar for 3-5 years. Despite its name, a Barleywine (or Barley Wine) is very much a beer, albeit a very strong and often intense beer! In fact, it's one of the strongest of the beer styles. Lively and fruity, sometimes sweet, sometimes bittersweet, but always alcoholic. Read on for what The Beer Junction will be tapping.
Champagne Toast West 5
NYE Midnight
Renowned for their "Best Happy Hour in West Seattle" and preeminent cocktails, the West 5 should top your list of stops in West Seattle, where you'll find lots of character, and characters who run the gamut from working-class Joes and rock 'n' rollers to city sophisticates and nattily dressed bowlers. Raise a glass to class on New Year's Eve with a complimentary glass of bubbly. January 1st, come on back for the
annual "Don't Hangover, Start Over" brunch with mimosa and Bloody Mary specials.
Champagne Toast Matador
NYE Midnight
The West Seattle Matador has become a staple of The Junction. The meticulously crafted tables, custom ironwork and beckoning bar set the scene for enjoying Seattle's best Mexican cuisine and a collection of more than 100 tequilas. Belly on up for a free champagne toast to ring in the New Year in style.
