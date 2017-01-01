David Rosen
Space Needle New year show was bright and beautiful
The annual New Years Fireworks show at the Space Needle was typically spectacular for the opening minutes of 2017.
Sponsored by T-Mobile the show was extended by ten minutes this year, as an estimated 20,000 people gathered near the Seattle Center and tens of thousands more watched from around the area.
A small fire atop the Needle was quickly dealt with but produced a lot of smoke,
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.