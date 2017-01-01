David Rosen

What a show!

Space Needle New year show was bright and beautiful

The annual New Years Fireworks show at the Space Needle was typically spectacular for the opening minutes of 2017.

Sponsored by T-Mobile the show was extended by ten minutes this year, as an estimated 20,000 people gathered near the Seattle Center and tens of thousands more watched from around the area.

A small fire atop the Needle was quickly dealt with but produced a lot of smoke,