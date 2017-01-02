Story of the pursuit of recognition for the Duwamish and Chinook tribes coming to WS Meaningful Movies
West Seattle Meaningful Movies will present Promised Land at 7:00 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2017
by Corey Elliot at the High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW Seattle, WA
Promised Land is a social justice documentary that follows two tribes in the Pacific Northwest: the Duwamish and the Chinook, as they fight for the restoration of treaty rights they’ve long been denied. In following their story, the film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still looks at tribal sovereignty.
http://www.promisedlanddoc.com/
