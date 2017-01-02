Story of the pursuit of recognition for the Duwamish and Chinook tribes coming to WS Meaningful Movies

The story of how the Duwamish and Chinook tribes have been seeking recognition by the federal government comes to West Seattle Meaningful Movies on Jan. 7 at High Point Neighborhood House at 7pm.

West Seattle Meaningful Movies will present Promised Land at 7:00 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2017

by Corey Elliot at the High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW Seattle, WA

Promised Land is a social justice documentary that follows two tribes in the Pacific Northwest: the Duwamish and the Chinook, as they fight for the restoration of treaty rights they’ve long been denied. In following their story, the film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still looks at tribal sovereignty.

