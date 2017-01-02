Police Blotter Week of 1-2-17

Burglary on Delridge Way S.W.

A business located on the 5200 block of Delridge Way S.W. was burglarized sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 22 and 8:15 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 23. A husband-and-wife team run a children’s center on the property, and the business is attached to a multi-family dwelling with four renters. The wife opened the building in the morning and noticed a number of missing items, including a projector and two laptops. The victim said there were no signs of a break-in but admitted that she may have left the door unlocked. She also noticed that a vacant home next door was missing a board and expressed concern that someone broke in there as well. Police conducted a perimeter search of the home.

Burglary of a residence on S.W. Trenton Street



A woman came home to the 1500 block of S.W. Trenton Street around 8 a.m. on Fri., Dec. 23 and found her door open, bedroom drawers pulled out, clothes strewn around the room and her purse thrown outside on the porch. She did not notice anything missing. She was not completely certain that she locked her doors before leaving. Officers were not able to find any fingerprints and advised the victim about security measures.

Burglary of a business on California Ave

A woman was surprised by what she found when she showed up for work on the 4100 block of California Avenue S.W. around 7:30 a.m. on Thurs., Dec. 22. She discovered that a number of gift baskets containing liquor had been removed from the third floor of the building and that someone had pried open a side door. The suspect took toiletries from a bathroom, opened desk drawers, removed knives from a kitchen area and stole two small garbage cans. There was no video surveillance available, but police were able to find fingerprints, which were entered into evidence.

Robbery on Delridge

Around 7:20 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 21, police were dispatched to a business located on the 3800 block of Delridge Way S. in response to a call reporting a robbery. An employee stated that the suspect was in line behind other customers and then approached the counter and ordered a coffee and a pastry. The suspect asked for his purchase to be placed in a brown paper bag and then ordered the employee to put the money in the bag as well. The suspect said that he had a gun. The victim put $200 in the bag and gave it to the suspect, who then exited through the front door and walked north. The suspect was about 6’ tall and 200 lbs, wearing dark jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. There were no surveillance cameras around the business.

