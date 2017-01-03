Four story, 66 unit apartment building proposed near Westwood Village; No parking provided

Justin Kliewer, Cleave Architecture and Design

A four story apartment building with 66 units is proposed for 2222 SW Barton Street near Westwood Village. No parking would be provided.

A Land Use Application to allow a four-story apartment building containing 27 small efficiency dwelling units and 39 apartment units in an environmentally critical area at 2222 SW Barton Street has been filed with Seattle's Department of Planning and Development. Existing structure to be demolished. The project would be called Barton Terrace. No parking would be provided.

From the Traffic Study (see link)

"In detail, the project mix includes 27 SEDU’s, 4 regular efficiency units, 8 studio units with den, 23 one bedroom units, and 4 two bedroom units. No parking is proposed on the site. There will be a driveway for loading / unloading and garbage truck access off the alley at the north end of the building. The primary entrance is on the south at SW Barton Street, but a secondary access is planned at the basement level close to the bike storage are on the north side. The current plan includes area for 30 bike storage racks inside the building.

There is no minimum parking requirement for this site as it is located in the Westwood- Highland Park Residential Urban Village zone and the site is located (per SDCI GIS) in a frequent transit corridor."

This is a scaled back plan from an original 80 unit building.



It is owned by Jonathan McKee and Playhouse Design Group are handling the design.

You can comment on the application here.

The existing apartment building was last sold in 2015 for $530,000.

The following approvals are required:

SEPA Environmental Determination (This project is subject to the Optional DNS Process (WAC 197-11-355) and Early DNS Process (SMC 25.05.355). This comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.

Design Review

Other permits that may be needed which are not included in this application:

Building Permit

Demolition Permit