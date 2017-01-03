South Seattle College’s annual Gifts from the Earth fundraiser is set for Saturday, Jan. 28. Last year the event raised more than $220,000.

South Seattle College announces chef lineup for annual Gifts from the Earth fundraiser

Limited tickets still available for Jan. 28 event

information from South Seattle College

South Seattle College’s annual Gifts from the Earth fundraiser is coming Saturday, Jan. 28, and will feature an expansive roster of Seattle-area chefs, including Maria Hines and Ethan Stowell, creating meals for guests. A limited number of tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the event benefit the South Seattle College Foundation in its mission to support students and programs with scholarships, emergency funding, tutoring and more. The fundraiser also directly supports South’s Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management and Wine Technology programs.

Guests will enjoy a five-course meal prepared by 24 Puget Sound chefs, and each course is paired with local wine produced by South’s Northwest Wine Academy. The event begins with a wine reception and silent auction, followed by a multi-course meal, live auction and student speaker. King 5 Morning News Reporter and Anchor Jake Whittenberg will emcee.

Nine participating chefs are alumni of South’s culinary program, and several of this year’s chefs have received or been nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards. Here is the complete lineup (bold denotes South Seattle College alumni):

Chef Maria Hines – Maria Hines Restaurants

Chef Ethan Stowell – Ethan Stowell Restaurants

Chef Jason Wilson – Miller’s Guild and Lakehouse

Chef Maximillian Petty – Eden Hill

Chef Brian Scheehser – Trellis

Chef Jeff Maxfield – SkyCity at the Needle, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Christopher Johnston – D Squared, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Brandon S. LaVielle – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Carly Duke – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Evan Garrard – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Jay Sardeson – Sheraton Seattle Hotel, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Joleen Anderson – Sheraton Seattle Hotel, South Seattle College Alum

Chef John Armstrong IV – Sheraton Seattle Hotel

Chef Bruce Cougan – Harry’s Chicken Joint, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Joe Grant – Harry’s Chicken Joint, South Seattle College Alum

Chef Matt Bumpas – Harry’s Chicken Joint

Chef Lois Rivera – Chaco Canyon Organic Café

Chef Jevic Acain – Compass/Eurest/Microsoft

Chef Daven Daran – Snoqualmie Casino

Chef Eddie Hedstrom – Snoqualmie Casino

Chef Chuck Dugo – Snoqualmie Casino

Chef Eric Floyd – Washington Athletic Club

Chef Ivo Sandrea – Westin Bellevue

Chef Peter Kuang – Alicia Fusion Bistro owned by Green Leaf Vietnamese Restaurant

To learn more about the event, please visit the Gifts from the Earth website or contact the South Seattle College Foundation at 206-934-5809 or ssccfoundation@seattlecolleges.edu.

Gifts from the Earth is made possible by the generous support of Food Services of America, Boeing, BECU, McGranahan Architects, Vigor Industrial, Riddell Williams, WSECU, Rebar & Associates, QBSI, Hargis Engineers, Northern Trust and Korsmo Construction.