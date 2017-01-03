South Seattle College announces chef lineup for annual Gifts from the Earth fundraiser
Limited tickets still available for Jan. 28 event
information from South Seattle College
South Seattle College’s annual Gifts from the Earth fundraiser is coming Saturday, Jan. 28, and will feature an expansive roster of Seattle-area chefs, including Maria Hines and Ethan Stowell, creating meals for guests. A limited number of tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased here.
Proceeds from the event benefit the South Seattle College Foundation in its mission to support students and programs with scholarships, emergency funding, tutoring and more. The fundraiser also directly supports South’s Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management and Wine Technology programs.
Guests will enjoy a five-course meal prepared by 24 Puget Sound chefs, and each course is paired with local wine produced by South’s Northwest Wine Academy. The event begins with a wine reception and silent auction, followed by a multi-course meal, live auction and student speaker. King 5 Morning News Reporter and Anchor Jake Whittenberg will emcee.
Nine participating chefs are alumni of South’s culinary program, and several of this year’s chefs have received or been nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards. Here is the complete lineup (bold denotes South Seattle College alumni):
- Chef Maria Hines – Maria Hines Restaurants
- Chef Ethan Stowell – Ethan Stowell Restaurants
- Chef Jason Wilson – Miller’s Guild and Lakehouse
- Chef Maximillian Petty – Eden Hill
- Chef Brian Scheehser – Trellis
- Chef Jeff Maxfield – SkyCity at the Needle, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Christopher Johnston – D Squared, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Brandon S. LaVielle – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Carly Duke – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Evan Garrard – Lavish Roots Catering, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Jay Sardeson – Sheraton Seattle Hotel, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Joleen Anderson – Sheraton Seattle Hotel, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef John Armstrong IV – Sheraton Seattle Hotel
- Chef Bruce Cougan – Harry’s Chicken Joint, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Joe Grant – Harry’s Chicken Joint, South Seattle College Alum
- Chef Matt Bumpas – Harry’s Chicken Joint
- Chef Lois Rivera – Chaco Canyon Organic Café
- Chef Jevic Acain – Compass/Eurest/Microsoft
- Chef Daven Daran – Snoqualmie Casino
- Chef Eddie Hedstrom – Snoqualmie Casino
- Chef Chuck Dugo – Snoqualmie Casino
- Chef Eric Floyd – Washington Athletic Club
- Chef Ivo Sandrea – Westin Bellevue
- Chef Peter Kuang – Alicia Fusion Bistro owned by Green Leaf Vietnamese Restaurant
To learn more about the event, please visit the Gifts from the Earth website or contact the South Seattle College Foundation at 206-934-5809 or ssccfoundation@seattlecolleges.edu.
Gifts from the Earth is made possible by the generous support of Food Services of America, Boeing, BECU, McGranahan Architects, Vigor Industrial, Riddell Williams, WSECU, Rebar & Associates, QBSI, Hargis Engineers, Northern Trust and Korsmo Construction.
