UPDATE: Chefs shaking things up in West Seattle: Vine & Spoon, Alchemy coming soon to the Junction
Both locations now expected to open by the end of winter
Update 1/3/17
Vine & Spoon, whose window signage has been up in the Junction at 4706 California Ave SW since last summer is still coming according to one of the owners Matt Mead. In an email to the Herald Mead explained:
"We experienced a small delay in construction but are definitely still moving forward with the projects and are now slated to open by the end of winter for both venues. We are excited to have you and the community in when that happens. We will also have a more updated press release for the new year pre-opening as well. Thank you!"
ORIGINAL POST 8/21/16
By Lindsay Peyton
What happens when three chefs join forces?
The founders of F2T Hospitality hope to start by shaking things up in West Seattle.
The culinary dream team behind the newly formed company has three members -- Christopher Jensen, Bryan Ogden and Larkin Young -- each bringing something unique to the table.
Together, they have their sights set on opening two new spots this fall catering to gourmands, foodies and craft cocktail aficionados.
Vine & Spoon, a full service restaurant and bar, will be located at 4706 California Ave SW. The venue will feature an open kitchen, 18-seat bar and a large garden patio area for outdoor seasonal dining. A raw food bar will also offer a variety of oysters to diners.
Alchemy, a handcrafted cocktail bar, will be located just a few blocks away at 4717 42nd Ave SW.
Executive chef Christopher Jensen, who lives in West Seattle, is confident that the area will support an establishment cooking up upscale American cuisine, as well as a late night spot for top shelf drinks.
“It’s something West Seattle is ready for – but it’s lacking now,” he said.
The menu at Vine & Spoon will feature locally-sourced, organic ingredients. Meat will be grass-fed, and fish wild-caught. The daily dishes will be carefully crafted for flavor and quality and provide plenty of options for gluten-free and vegan patrons.
“We will use as many local ingredients as we can, prepared in traditional and simple ways,” Jensen said.
Alchemy will feature a smaller food menu – and a playful craft cocktail menu.
Jensen began his career at Sorrento Hotel in Seattle, then joined the staff at Hotel Max’s Red Fin restaurant and next went on to Wasabi, PNK Restaurant and Ultra Lounge.
Most recently, he served as chef at SODO’s Maison Tavern, where he was responsible for executing the menu developed by award-winning chef Bryan Ogden of the Bradley Ogden Hospitality Group.
The two became fast friends. “We really saw eye to eye on our approach to food,” Jensen said. “We just hit it off.”
Ogden is from Northern California and has been a lifetime fan of farmers markets and fishermen. He attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and worked with celebrated chefs including Charlie Trotter, Michael Mina, Alice Waters and Michel Richard.
He then opened Bradley Ogden restaurant with his father, chef Bradley Ogden, in 2003 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where he generated daily changing, seasonal menus. The restaurant earned the James Beard Award for “Best New Restaurant in the Country,” Four Stars from Mobil and a Michelin Star.
When the two met Chef Larkin Young they knew they had found their missing secret ingredient.
“We all just want simple, clean food,” Jensen said. “We feel like it’s our duty to sustain people and take care of them.”
Young has 15 years of experience in the restaurant world. He grew up on a 40-acre property by a lake, where he developed a connection with food and nature at a young age.
He learned how to butcher, cook, can, freeze, ferment and bake.
While in college, Young worked in a variety of positions at restaurants both front and back of house. He spent three years as sous chef at the Salish Lodge. He also has worked at 26brix, Maria Hines’ Tilth, Golden Beetle and Agrodolce, Lummi and Canlis.
Young said he got to know the Pacific Northwest by exploring hike and bike trails – and soon became enamored with foraging for food.
“Pretty soon, I was buying books on it and finding all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I could go out anytime of year and find things to put on the menu.”
Young spent a number of late nights brainstorming with Ogden and Jensen – and the three eventually developed plans for Alchemy and Vine & Spoon.
“We just agreed on a lot of stuff,” he said. “The timing was right for us – and it’s going to be amazing. We’ve been working on menus, seeing what we’re going to do together.”
The chefs settled on locations for the two establishments about six months ago. They are now busy overseeing the interior design.
Young said creating the right vibe is key.
“The restaurants I remember most are the ones where I feel comfortable and at ease,” he said. “I want to create a welcoming environment – from the food to the service to the atmosphere.”
Both restaurants are slated to open in the fall.
The website for F2T Hospitality is under construction -- www.f2thospitality.com.
