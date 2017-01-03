Sportswatch: For the week of Jan. 4-10

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Pros

Seahawks

Seattle plunges into playoff action Saturday, taking on the Detroit Lions in a 5:15 p.m. game at CenturyLink Field.

The winner advances to play at Atlanta in the divisional round the following weekend and the loser is out.

Channel 5 will televise the action live.



Thunderbirds

Seattle will be at home at the Showare Center in Kent playing the Everett Silvertips at 7:35 p.m. Friday before going to Spokane to play the Chiefs at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Stars

Tacoma's indoor soccer team entertains Baja at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the Showare Center in Kent.

Colleges

Husky men

Oregon pays a 6 p.m. visit to the University of Washington men's basketball team on Wednesday and Oregon State comes to town for noon action Saturday.

Wednesday's game will be carried on ESPN2 and Saturday's on the Pac-12 cable network.

Husky women

The Huskies host USC at 8 p.m. Friday and UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Friday's action can be seen on the Pac-12 network and Sunday's on ESPN2.

Cougar men

Oregon State University drops in on the Washington State University Cougars at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Pullman and Oregon visits at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Both games can be seen on Pac-12 cable television.

Cougar women

The Cougars get a 6 p.m. visit from UCLA on Friday in Pullman before they entertain USC at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Both games will be carried on Pac-12 cable.

Redhawks men

Seattle University's men's basketball team is at CSU Bakersfield for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

Redhawks women

California State University Bakersfield comes to Seattle University for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.

High schools

Boys basketball

Chief Sealth hosts Blanchet for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday as West Seattle entertains Garfield, then Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Chief Sealth is at home playing Garfield as West Seattle gets a visit from Bainbridge.

Mount Rainier, meanwhile, visits Kent-Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Kennedy goes to Kentwood at the same time Friday. Tuesday Mount Rainier is at Kentwood and Kennedy at Tahoma.

Evergreen hosts Fife at 7 p.m. Wednesday, goes to Cedar Park Christian at the same time Thursday and hosts White River Friday before visiting Foster on Monday.

Foster has a home game against Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m. Wednesday and visits Fife on Friday.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday Highline hosts Steilacoom and Tyee entertains Eatonville, then Friday Tyee hosts River Ridge and Highline goes to Renton.

Monday's schedule has Highline at Eatonville and Tyee at Orting.

Seattle Christian plays a 7 p.m. home game Friday and visits Vashon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran entertains Crosspoint at 7:30 p.m. Friday and visits the Muckleshoot Tribal School at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

West Seattle drops in on Franklin and Chief Sealth goes to Eastside Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday the Seahawks are at home against Blanchet and West Seattle home against Garfield at 7 p.m.

Mount Rainier meets Kent-Meridian at home with a 7:15 p.m. start Friday as Kennedy entertains Kentwood. Both teams are home again Tuesday, when JFK plays Tahoma and Mount Rainier battles Kentwood.

Evergreen visits Fife and Foster goes to Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then Foster hosts Fife and Evergreen goes to Buckley to play White River on Friday. Foster visits Evergreen at the same time Monday.

Tyee travels to Eatonville and Highline to Steilacoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday Highline hosts Renton and Tyee goes to River Ridge. Tyee is home playing Orting at the same time Monday as Highline hosts Eatonville.

Seattle Christian plays host to Bellevue Christian at 5:15 p.m. Friday and visits Vashon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran gets a visit from Crosspoint at 6 p.m. Friday and goes to the Muckleshoot Tribal School at 5 p.m. Tuesday.