11th annual Health Fair coming to South Seattle College Jan. 10

Ready to get healthier? That process starts with education and what better place than South Seattle College?

The 11th annual Health Fair is set for Jan. 10 in the Jerry Brockey Student Center, Room A/B, Room 140 and Room 148 from 11am to 2pm

At the fair you'll find information on massage therapy, meditation, Hepatitis C testing, yoga, and be able to talk with people from the American Lung Association, Seattle Counseling, Asian Counseling and Referral Services, King County Public Health and Gay City Health. Plus enjoy some Chaco Canyon cafe smoothies.

For more information on the fair send an email to Sol Mendez, Program Manager, Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. SolDamaris.Mendez@seattlecolleges.edu



The college is located at 6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106.

Visit them on Facebook here http://www.southseattle.edu/facebook