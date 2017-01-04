Fauntleroy Expressway overnight lane and exit closures coming Jan. 8 and 9

information from SDOT

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle City Light will be working on the Fauntleroy Expressway (West Seattle Freeway) over two nights next week to make repairs to the street lights.

Sunday night, January 8, the curb lane for eastbound traffic will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning, January 9. The lane closure will extend eastbound from approximately where the roadway turns in and out of West Seattle to the Delridge Way onramp. The other eastbound travel lane will remain open; motorists are not likely to experience any delay.

On Monday night, January 9, the westbound exit at Admiral Way will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 10. Motorists who would use this exit are asked to instead consider taking the Harbor Avenue SW/Avalon Way SW exit.

