Mothers and Sons starts Jan 19 at ArtsWest

Coming to ArtsWest Theater in the West Seattle Junction starting Jan. 19 is Mothers and Sons
The play runs from Jan 19 – Feb 11 2017
Written by Terrence McNally it is the 2014 Tony Award Nominated Best Play and 2014 Drama League Nominated Outstanding Play.
By turns smartly funny and powerfully resonant, this latest play from acclaimed dramatist Terrence McNally (Love! Valour! Compassion!, Corpus Christi, Master Class) portrays a woman who pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son’s partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led.
The play takes place 20 years after the events in McNally's 1990 television play Andre's Mother.
Tickets
Adults – $37.50
Seniors – $33 – 65+
Students – $17 – with valid school ID
