One person dead in early morning RV fire under West Seattle Bridge

One person has died in an early morning fire that consumed an RV parked under the West Seattle Bridge near 1st Ave South.

First noticed by Port of Seattle Police, the call to 911 came in at 3:17am.

Seattle Fire crews responded but were unable to save the life of the victim inside. The unidentifiable person was so badly burned the gender has not yet been determined. No cause for the fire has been deternined as yet but the incident is under investigation.