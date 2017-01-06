SW Design Review Board hears about two projects; One large, one small

NK Architects

The 71 unit project aimed at Avalon Way SW will provide 18 parking spaces.

Avalon Way SW Project has 71 units, 18 parking spaces; SW 100th project in early design guidance

By Gwen Davis

On Thursday evening, the Southwest Design Review Board held two meetings — one about the structure at 3039 Avalon Way, the other about a development at 4220 SW 100th.

Here is what you need to know about 3039 Avalon Way:

This was the second and final time this project went before the board. The architects, Steve Fischer and Karen Kiest from Nicholson Kovalchich Architects gave a 20-minute presentation to the board about their improved plans.



“It’s a six-story building, with 71 units on 18,000 square feet,” Fischer began. “We have shown that we are in the urban village [and have tweaked the plan.”

The development would provide only 18 ground level parking spaces, but Fischer noted that they didn’t even need to provide those spaces since urban villages provide frequent transit. He talked about the building’s massing, how trash pick up will be on Avalon, and the terraced roof. Fischer described the appearance of the building, now with painted wood paneling, and how the building now sits further back from public view.

Only one person gave public comment, Cindi Barker who described herself as a follower of the city's land-use developments.

“I am a little more dubious about the streetscape part... and the activation of the street in the patios,” Barker said. There might be people who use the bottom units but want more buffer or privacy between the window and the street, so they might put up a fence.

Matt Zinski, chair of the board responded that “they are providing landscape buffer and I don’t believe these are condos,” so the likelihood that people would put up fences is small.

Barker also asked about garbage — will the garbage of all 71 units be wheeled out individually or will garbage all garbage be compiled in a single deposit. She asked if it will impact pedestrians. The architect responded that there will be a designated spot for two dumpsters to be wheeled to Avalon once a week.

The board then moved into deliberations.

“We appreciate the simplicity of it and what we’re seeing in the renderings,” Zinski said. The “slight complexity” regarding the exterior of the building was also appreciated. Zinski said he’d like to see higher-quality materials used for the exterior, but enjoyed the contrast look.

The project is to be moved out of the design review process.

Here is what you need to know about 4220 SW 100th:

This newer project was in the Early Design Guidance part of the review, and discussion centered around three core ideas for the size and shape. Lemons Architecture plans for nine three-story live-work units.

“I think option three is preferred and that’s probably to be rewarded,” Zinski said at the end of board deliberations. “I think, however, that it has a lot of scale issues. I asked the applicant what was the most important to them, and they said ‘scale’ and when I asked the community what was most important to them, they also said ‘scale.’”

The applicant will need to come back for a second review. They can either use option three, or a similar plan that encapsulates the criteria the board put into place for the project.