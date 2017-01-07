Admiral Neighborhood Assoc. will discuss HALA and local impacts

The Admiral Neighborhood Association (ANA) meeting on Jan. 10 will feature Deb Barker who will help educate and lead a discussion about HALA (Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda) as it affects the Admiral Residential Urban Village. This meeting will come as a preview of sorts for the Feb. 11 meeting at West Seattle High School from 9:30 to 12:30pm on The Urban Village Community Design Workshop for the neighborhood.

The ANA meeting will take place at 7pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral 2656 42nd Ave. SW.

Also on the agenda is an opportunity to meet the new owners of Arthur's, a new restaurant coming to the space once occupied by Angelina's.