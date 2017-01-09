Admiral Theater opens fourth theater Friday; Grand opening and finishing touches coming in Feb.

Patrick Robinson

The restored Admiral Theater will open the fourth auditorium of the revision from two to four theaters on Friday, Jan. 13. The restoration process, has been going on since September and some pieces still remain including lobby carpeting and an updated marquee.

The restoration of the Admiral Theater, years in the making, is nearing completion as the landmark building opens "Pier 4", the final part of the conversion from two theaters to four on Friday, Jan. 13. The process of restoration is not quite complete and more changes are coming according to owner of Faraway Entertainment Jeff Brein. "We are working on a few things including a faster online ticketing system, a new popcorn machine and other improvements in the concessions area," he said.

The theater, as promised has four auditoriums, all with new seats, Pier 3 and 4 each have 240 seats and Pier 1 and 2 each seat 106. In getting ready, with three rooms functioning they noticed that seating more people requires better crowd control, so they are working on a more refined and perfected "crowd flow" in the lobby so people don't have to wait outside.

One big improvement is in the restrooms which have been completely remodeled and modernized. Also new are state-of-the-art digital laser projection systems, a 3D auditorium, Dolby Digital sound systems, new seating with beverage cup holders. Still to come are upgraded carpeting and an updated outdoor marquee.



The "Crows Nest", serving beer and wine upstairs will reopen in a few weeks once more organization and clean up are done. But more interesting is the installation of a private screening room, seating 49, upstairs in an area previously used as a storage room. No fixed timeline has been announced but it's on the agenda.

Brein has been working with the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and plans to reveal and eventually restore the original, interior auditorium murals featuring underwater appliqués that have been hidden since the theater was twinned in 1973. The originals are now visible on some interior walls.

The Admiral Theater project team includes Swinterton Builders, CDA Architecture and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, as well as the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board, which approved the renovation in June. Credit also goes to King County Council member Joe McDermott and King County Executive Dow Constantine, both West Seattle residents, for helping secure a $95,000 “Saving Landmarks” grant from 4Culture last November.

Brein and partner Sol Baron worked with building owner Marc Gartin for several years to plan a history-based renovation of the iconic 1942 theater, for which the Southwest Seattle Historical Society secured city landmark status 27 years ago. The Gartin family purchased and reopened the theater in 1992 after a three-year closure.

A grand opening celebration of the theater restoration is planned for mid to late February and Brein hopes to be able to show the same film "Weekend in Havana" that was shown when the theater first opened on January 22, 1942.

Movies showing on Friday are Patriot's Day, Sing, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and in Pier 4 Hidden Figures.