Six story mixed use Harbor Ave SW project gets decision from DPD

1307 Harbor Ave. SW has gotten the conditional go ahead from Seattle's DPD. The six story mixed use buliding still faces some hurdles before construction can begin.

The process of getting a building built, especially in an environmentally sensitive area can take a long time and the site of the former Alki Tavern, at 1307 Harbor Ave SW is no exception. Now, after nearly two years a decision (with conditions) has been issued by the Seattle Department of Planning and Development for Project #3015628.

The project is unique in several ways, containing a breezeway and a mix of retail, restaurant, office and what used to be called "light industrial" but is now being called "custom and craft work" which as yet is not further defined.

Along the way the building changed from seven stories to six and made other changes.



From the decision:

SUMMARY OF PROPOSAL

Shoreline Substantial Development Application to allow a 6-story structure containing 15 residential units above retail, restaurant, office and custom and craft work in an environmentally critical area. Parking for 27 vehicles to be located within the structure. Existing structures to be removed.

The following approvals are required:

Design Review with Departures – (Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.41)*

Environmentally Critical Areas Variance – to allow development in the steep slope – Chapter 25.05, Seattle Municipal Code

Shoreline Substantial Development – Chapter 23.60A, Seattle Municipal Code

SEPA - Environmental Determination - (Seattle Municipal Code Chapter 25.05)

The public comment period ended in September of 2015 but included these concerns:

The following public comments were expressed at the Early Design Guidance meeting:

 Seattle DCI summarized public comment letters received before the EDG meeting, listing concerns with existing zoning, height, proposed amount of parking, impacts to views from private property, relocation of a utility pole on Harbor Ave SW, and request for additional front (east) setback.

 Appreciated the varied massing and the thoughtful analysis used to reach the preferred massing.

 Supported Option D because it includes the most amount of residential.

 The extreme varied modulation of Option A is appealing, and the resulting design should use materials/modulation/articulation to create some of the visual interest that could result from Option A.

 The floor plan should be designed to avoid blocking the large windows with furniture or blinds, and the street level should be designed to maximize transparency.

 Supported the proposed departures.

 Content with the proposed building height.

 The interesting massing of Option D presents the opportunity for a visually substantial design.

Supported the proposed breezeway.

 Questioned the size of the various uses proposed in the building.

 Questioned apartments vs. condos. The applicant noted that the intent is for apartments.

 Concerned about the hill stability, drainage, and trees.

 The driveway location is a concern because it may conflict with the turning radii of the boat trailers exiting Don Armeni park and the curve in Harbor Ave SW.

 Supported the thoughtful massing options and the proposed breezeway.

 Supported the mix of uses and the creation of jobs in the West Seattle neighborhood.

 Requested shadow studies at the next meeting.