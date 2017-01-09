Sports roundup 1-9-17

Sports Roundup

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Friday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Garfield 55, West Seattle 50

Nate Pryor poured in 23 points for West Seattle on Friday, but the Wildcats still came up short against the perennially powerful Bulldogs in a Metro League game.

Chief Sealth 79, Blanchet 63

The Seahawks also scored a Metro League victory Friday.

Evergreen 64, White River 52

The Wolverines of White Center emerged victorious Friday.

Fife 61, Foster 13

Fife got the best of the Bulldogs on Friday.

Kennedy 52, Kentwood 49

Kennedy Catholic slipped past the Conquerors.

River Ridge 62, Tyee 48

River Ridge topped the Totems on Friday.



Girls basketball

West Seattle 62, Garfield 58

The Wildcats were winners against the Bulldogs on Friday.

Bellevue Christian 43, Seattle Christian 18

Bellevue Christian proved to be too much to handle for the Warriors.

Blanchet 60, Chief Sealth 38

Bishop Blanchet buried the Seahawks.

Kentwood 57, Kennedy 56

Kentwood edged out the Lancers in Friday action.

Mt. Rainier 39, Kent-Meridian 24

The Lady Rams won a low-scoring affair against the Royals.

River Ridge 63, Tyee 16

River Ridge routed the Totems in Friday action.

White River 69, Evergreen 8

White River washed away the Wolverines on Friday.

Fife 67, Foster 34

The Trojans trounced the Bulldogs in Friday action.

Renton 62, Highline 20

The Indians sank the Pirates this past Friday.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Kennedy 55, Kentridge 43

Kennedy Catholic downed the Chargers in Thursday's battle.

Mt. Rainier 63, Kent-Meridian 52

The Rams were also victorious Thursday.

Cedar Park Christian 45, Evergreen 34

Evergreen fell against Cedar Park Christian in a non-league game.

Seattle Lutheran 61, Christian Faith Center 4

The Saints scored a significant victory Thursday.

Girls basketball

Seattle Lutheran 40, Christian Faith Center 20

Seattle Lutheran also won on the girls side Thursday.

Kentridge 61, Kennedy 33

The Lancers lost to the Chargers on Thursday.

Wrestling

Hazen 42, Mt. Rainier 30

Hazen got the best of the Rams in Thursday's match.

Franklin Pierce 43, Evergreen 21

Franklin Pierce 72, Foster 0

Franklin Pierce topped both Evergreen and Foster on Thursday.

Steilacoom 45, Highline 30

Orting 70, Highline 12

Highline fell to two foes Thursday.

Gymnastics

Renton 135, Highline 133, Evergreen 123

Renton won two and Highline one in Thursday's close meet.

Boys swimming

Mt. Rainier 142, Todd Beamer 37

Mount Rainier towered above Todd Beamer on Thursday.

Tahoma 110, Kennedy 73

Tahoma pinned a loss on the Lancers.

Bowling

Decatur 4, Kennedy 1

The Lady Lancers lost to the Gators Thursday.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wrestling

Kentwood 60, Mt. Rainier 15

The Conquerors prevailed in Wednesday's match against the Rams.

Kent-Meridian 51, Kennedy 23

Kennedy also took a loss Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Franklin Pierce 67, Foster 36

Foster fell to Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.

Fife 48, Evergreen 6

Fife finished off the Wolverines Wednesday.

Steilacoom 45, Highline 33

Steilacoom stole the show in the end.

Eatonville 56, Tyee 13

Tyee was topped by the Cruisers.

Seattle Christian 36, Mt. Rainier 32

Seattle Christian slipped past the Rams in a Wednesday non-leaguer.

West Seattle 68, Franklin 18

The Wildcats were big winners Wednesday.

Eastside Catholic 69, Chief Sealth 53

Eastside Catholic sank the Seahawks Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Franklin Pierce 46, Foster 30

The Cardinals downed the Bulldogs in Wednesday action.

Fife 43, Evergreen 42

The Trojans topped Evergreen by one point Wednesday.

Steilacoom 56, Highline 53

Highline also lost a close one Wednesday.

Eatonville 46, Tyee 39

The Totems took a close loss to the Cruisers.

Gymnastics

Kentlake 162, Tahoma 154, Decatur 142, Kennedy 83

The Lancers finished fourth in Wednesday's meet.

Bowling

Thomas Jefferson 5, Kennedy 0

The Raiders rolled by the Lancers Wednesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Kennedy 74, Kentlake 43

Kennedy prevailed against the Falcons on Tuesday.

Mt. Rainier 60, Tahoma 55

Mount Rainier rallied for a win Tuesday.

West Seattle 57, Franklin 53

The Wildcats posted a victory against the Quakers.

Eastside Catholic 84, Chief Sealth 66

Chief Sealth fell to Eastside Catholic.

Highline 60, Seattle Christian 55

Highline was a close winner over the Warriors.

Seattle Lutheran 58, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 29

The Saints prevailed in Tuesday's clash.

Girls basketball

Kentlake 68, Kennedy 39

The Lady Lancers lost last Tuesday.

Tahoma 55, Mt. Rainier 41

Tahoma topped Mount Rainier on Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 47, Highline 28

Seattle Christian won Tuesday's non-league game between close neighbors.

Wrestling

Eastside Catholic 34, Chief Sealth 30

The Seahawks were barely outscored Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Mt. Rainier 110, Kennedy 73

Mount Rainier splashed by the Lancers on Tuesday.