Sports roundup 1-9-17

Friday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Garfield 55, West Seattle 50
Nate Pryor poured in 23 points for West Seattle on Friday, but the Wildcats still came up short against the perennially powerful Bulldogs in a Metro League game.
Chief Sealth 79, Blanchet 63
The Seahawks also scored a Metro League victory Friday.
Evergreen 64, White River 52
The Wolverines of White Center emerged victorious Friday.
Fife 61, Foster 13
Fife got the best of the Bulldogs on Friday.
Kennedy 52, Kentwood 49
Kennedy Catholic slipped past the Conquerors.
River Ridge 62, Tyee 48
River Ridge topped the Totems on Friday.
Girls basketball
West Seattle 62, Garfield 58
The Wildcats were winners against the Bulldogs on Friday.
Bellevue Christian 43, Seattle Christian 18
Bellevue Christian proved to be too much to handle for the Warriors.
Blanchet 60, Chief Sealth 38
Bishop Blanchet buried the Seahawks.
Kentwood 57, Kennedy 56
Kentwood edged out the Lancers in Friday action.
Mt. Rainier 39, Kent-Meridian 24
The Lady Rams won a low-scoring affair against the Royals.
River Ridge 63, Tyee 16
River Ridge routed the Totems in Friday action.
White River 69, Evergreen 8
White River washed away the Wolverines on Friday.
Fife 67, Foster 34
The Trojans trounced the Bulldogs in Friday action.
Renton 62, Highline 20
The Indians sank the Pirates this past Friday.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Kennedy 55, Kentridge 43
Kennedy Catholic downed the Chargers in Thursday's battle.
Mt. Rainier 63, Kent-Meridian 52
The Rams were also victorious Thursday.
Cedar Park Christian 45, Evergreen 34
Evergreen fell against Cedar Park Christian in a non-league game.
Seattle Lutheran 61, Christian Faith Center 4
The Saints scored a significant victory Thursday.
Girls basketball
Seattle Lutheran 40, Christian Faith Center 20
Seattle Lutheran also won on the girls side Thursday.
Kentridge 61, Kennedy 33
The Lancers lost to the Chargers on Thursday.
Wrestling
Hazen 42, Mt. Rainier 30
Hazen got the best of the Rams in Thursday's match.
Franklin Pierce 43, Evergreen 21
Franklin Pierce 72, Foster 0
Franklin Pierce topped both Evergreen and Foster on Thursday.
Steilacoom 45, Highline 30
Orting 70, Highline 12
Highline fell to two foes Thursday.
Gymnastics
Renton 135, Highline 133, Evergreen 123
Renton won two and Highline one in Thursday's close meet.
Boys swimming
Mt. Rainier 142, Todd Beamer 37
Mount Rainier towered above Todd Beamer on Thursday.
Tahoma 110, Kennedy 73
Tahoma pinned a loss on the Lancers.
Bowling
Decatur 4, Kennedy 1
The Lady Lancers lost to the Gators Thursday.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Wrestling
Kentwood 60, Mt. Rainier 15
The Conquerors prevailed in Wednesday's match against the Rams.
Kent-Meridian 51, Kennedy 23
Kennedy also took a loss Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Franklin Pierce 67, Foster 36
Foster fell to Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.
Fife 48, Evergreen 6
Fife finished off the Wolverines Wednesday.
Steilacoom 45, Highline 33
Steilacoom stole the show in the end.
Eatonville 56, Tyee 13
Tyee was topped by the Cruisers.
Seattle Christian 36, Mt. Rainier 32
Seattle Christian slipped past the Rams in a Wednesday non-leaguer.
West Seattle 68, Franklin 18
The Wildcats were big winners Wednesday.
Eastside Catholic 69, Chief Sealth 53
Eastside Catholic sank the Seahawks Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Franklin Pierce 46, Foster 30
The Cardinals downed the Bulldogs in Wednesday action.
Fife 43, Evergreen 42
The Trojans topped Evergreen by one point Wednesday.
Steilacoom 56, Highline 53
Highline also lost a close one Wednesday.
Eatonville 46, Tyee 39
The Totems took a close loss to the Cruisers.
Gymnastics
Kentlake 162, Tahoma 154, Decatur 142, Kennedy 83
The Lancers finished fourth in Wednesday's meet.
Bowling
Thomas Jefferson 5, Kennedy 0
The Raiders rolled by the Lancers Wednesday.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys basketball
Kennedy 74, Kentlake 43
Kennedy prevailed against the Falcons on Tuesday.
Mt. Rainier 60, Tahoma 55
Mount Rainier rallied for a win Tuesday.
West Seattle 57, Franklin 53
The Wildcats posted a victory against the Quakers.
Eastside Catholic 84, Chief Sealth 66
Chief Sealth fell to Eastside Catholic.
Highline 60, Seattle Christian 55
Highline was a close winner over the Warriors.
Seattle Lutheran 58, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 29
The Saints prevailed in Tuesday's clash.
Girls basketball
Kentlake 68, Kennedy 39
The Lady Lancers lost last Tuesday.
Tahoma 55, Mt. Rainier 41
Tahoma topped Mount Rainier on Tuesday.
Seattle Christian 47, Highline 28
Seattle Christian won Tuesday's non-league game between close neighbors.
Wrestling
Eastside Catholic 34, Chief Sealth 30
The Seahawks were barely outscored Tuesday.
Boys swimming
Mt. Rainier 110, Kennedy 73
Mount Rainier splashed by the Lancers on Tuesday.
