Seattle’s Neighbor Day celebration invites you to indulge in random acts of kindness

information from the City of Seattle

Join us for Seattle’s 23rd Annual Neighbor Day on February 11 and help us kick off 2017 with a celebration of kindness and community!

After a challenging 2016 that stirred up divisiveness and bitter debate both nationally and locally, we all need to remind ourselves that our greatest strength comes from one another. When we come together as communities and neighbors to share an experience, to express gratitude, to learn from one another, to support one another in times of need, to get to know each other – this is when we make the truest progress as a society.



To honor that, we invite you to participate in our annual Neighbor Day celebration, a special day set aside to reach out to neighbors, make new friends, and express thanks to those who help make your neighborhood a great place to live.

We encourage all Seattle residents to celebrate this day by indulging in random acts of kindness. Residents, businesses, or community groups are all invited to participate however they like. The main goal is simply to reach out and connect with your neighbors through generosity.

Neighbor Day will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to participate! Below you will find a list of ideas and resources that can help you plan your Neighbor Day event or activity:

Do something nice for a neighbor: take them to coffee, clean up their yard, bake them some cookies, invite them for a walk.

Organize a neighborhood potluck, open house, or work party. It can be as big or simple as you want.

Need more ideas? We have an extensive list to help you.

Want to know how your local business or community group can participate? Here are some ideas!

If your event is open to the public, you can post it to our online events calendar.

Use our flyer to post around your neighborhood or work area to remind people of the day.

Share a “great neighbor” story or tell us how you are celebrating by tagging us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and using #NeighborDay.

For more information on Neighbor Day, please visit our website at http://www.seattle.gov/neighborday.

If you have any questions or want to bounce ideas off someone, contact Neighbor Day coordinator Sam Read at sam.read@seattle.gov.