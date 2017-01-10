Sportswatch: For Jan. 11-17
Sports events worth keeping an eye on
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
High schools
Boys basketball
Chief Sealth visits Franklin for an 8:30 p.m. Metro League clash Friday as West Seattle travels to Lakeside, then Tuesday Chief Sealth is at Lakeside at 7:30 p.m. as West Seattle goes to Seattle Prep.
Evergreen, meanwhile, drops in on Mount Rainier at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Mount Rainier hosts Kentlake at the same time Friday as Kennedy entertains Kentridge.
Kennedy hosts Prairie at 5 p.m. Monday then visits Hazen at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday as Mount Rainier entertains Kentridge.
Evergreen visits Foss at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Foster is at Washington and at the same time Friday Foster hosts White River and Evergreen entertains Washington.
Tuesday Evergreen hosts Franklin Pierce and Foster hosts Lindbergh.
Highline gets a visit from Orting and Tyee travels to Clover Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday before Highline visits Tyee at the same time Friday.
Tuesday Clover Park is at Highline and Tyee home against Renton.
Seattle Christian gets a 7 p.m. visit from Charles Wright on Friday and Seattle Lutheran hosts Northwest Yeshiva at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before visiting Auburn Adventist at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
West Seattle hosts Bainbridge and Chief Sealth entertains Garfield at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. Chief Sealth is at Franklin and West Seattle at Lakeside. West Seattle plays Wilson at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln.
Kennedy goes to Kentridge and Mount Rainier to Kentlake at 7:15 p.m. Friday and at the same time Tuesday Kennedy hosts Hazen and Mount Rainier travels to Kentridge.
Evergreen hosts Foss and Foster hosts Washington at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday Foster is at White River and Evergreen at Washington. Foster visits Lindbergh and Evergreen travels to Franklin Pierce on Tuesday.
Wednesday's schedule also has Tyee hosting Clover Park and Highline going to Orting, also at 7 p.m.
Tyee visits Highline at the same time Friday and Tuesday Highline is at Clover Park and Tyee at Renton.
Seattle Christian gets a 5:15 p.m. visit from Charles Wright on Friday and Seattle Lutheran hosts Northwest Yeshiva at 6 p.m. Thursday before visiting Auburn Adventist at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pros
Seahawks
Seattle advances to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs Saturday, visiting the Atlanta Falcons at 1:35 p.m. in a game to be carried live on Channel 13.
Thunderbirds
Seattle visits Everett for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match Saturday before coming home to the Showare Center in Kent to play Spokane at 5:05 p.m. Sunday and Everett at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Stars
Tacoma hosts the Cedar Rapids Rampage for a 7:35 p.m. professional men's indoor soccer match at the Showare Center in Kent this Friday.
Colleges
Husky men
Washington goes to California for 6 p.m. men's basketball action on FS1 this Thursday before dropping in on Stanford at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Pac-12 network.
Husky women
The Huskies visit Arizona at 6 p.m. Friday and Arizona State at 5 p.m. Sunday with the Pac-12 network showing both games live.
Cougar men
Washington State University drops in on Stanford at 8 p.m. Thursday and California at 1 p.m. Saturday with both games carried on the Pac-12 network.
Cougar women
The Cougars visit Arizona State at 10 a.m. Friday and Arizona at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday's game on the Pac-12 cable network.
Redhawks men
Seattle University hosts UMKC at 7 p.m. Thursday and Chicago State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Redhawks women
Seattle visits UMKC at 5 p.m. Thursday and Chicago State at 12 p.m. Saturday.
