Bloodworks seeks donations
Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) is asking people to schedule a blood donation during the next week as chilly weather and flu-and-cold season dramatically reduce the blood supply in the region.
“A normal dip in donations during the holidays is expected, but in the first 10 days of January we’re already down 800 units below what is needed,” said James P. AuBuchon, MD, president and CEO. “Regular donors are delaying coming in because of illness, while extreme winter weather and treacherous road conditions in southwest Washington and Oregon have hampered donors in those communities.”
Nationwide, severe winter weather and seasonal viruses are causing acute shortages at many blood centers. Today about 20 percent of US blood centers (one in five) are reporting emergency blood inventories: a one day or less supply of common blood types. On average, only 1 center in 20 is experiencing supply challenges at this level. Normal inventory is a 4-day supply.
“Sometimes when local supplies dip, we can reach out to other regions for short term help. But there is no extra supply out there right now,” AuBuchon said.
Type-O donors (positive and negative) are especially needed, but all types are welcome. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment this week at any one of Bloodworks’ 12 donor centers by going online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. People can also can check online for dates and times of community blood drives close to where they live or work -- by going to bloodworksnw.org.
Patient need for blood is continuous, driven by the need for surgeries, organ transplants and cancer treatment. Bloodworks supports more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.
Donor Centers:
Bellevue Center
1807 132nd Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
425-453-4011
Bellingham Center
410 W Bakerview Rd., Suite 117
Bellingham, WA 98226
360-671-8848
Central Seattle
921 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
206-292-6500
Everett Center
2703 Oakes Avenue
Everett, WA 98201
425-740-2909
Federal Way Center
1414 S 324TH Street
Suite B101
Federal Way, WA 98003
253-945-8660
Lynnwood Center
19723 Highway 99, Suite F
Lynnwood, WA 98036
425-412-1000
Olympia Center
1220 Eastside Street SE
Olympia, WA 98501
360-596-3950
North Seattle Center
10357 Stone Avenue N
Seattle, WA 98133
206-526-1970
Silverdale Center
3230 NW Randall Way
Silverdale, WA 98383
360-308-7340
Tukwila Center
130 Andover Park E
Tukwila, WA 98188
206-241-6300
Vancouver, WA Donor Center
9320 NE Vancouver Mall Blvd, Suite100
Vancouver, WA 98662
360-567-4800
Lane Blood Center
2211 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
541-484-9111
