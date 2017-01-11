Volunteer training project coming to Southwest Youth and Family Services (SYFS) in Delridge

Build your resume, gain nonprofit management experience and give back to your community in a special volunteer project at Southwest Youth and Family Services (SYFS) in Delridge.

Be part of United Way and 501 Commons’ Volunteer Manager Corps (VMC), helping SYFS management develop and sustain effective volunteer practices. You’ll volunteer February through May for an average of 10 hours per week during the 9 - 5 work day. As a Corp member, you’ll receive training, on-going support, and can earn a United Way service award of $400 and/or internship credit.

Visit 501Commons.org/engage/VMC to learn more and apply or contact Juli@501Commons.org.

