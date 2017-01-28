White Center Community Summit brought together neighbors and agencies

Each year the White Center CDA hosts a community summit to bring neighbors together to talk about the state of their community and plan for White Center’s future – on Jan 28, the CDA hosted the annual summit at Evergreen High School 830 SW 116th.

This year’s summit theme was “Call to Action”. What current initiatives are being undertaken and how can we, as community members, come up with our own solutions to growing our community strengths or addressing community issues? The Summit was also a time to celebrate ourselves as a neighborhood.

The summit is always free and was open to every resident of White Center, including youth. Free childcare, interpretation services, and breakfast and lunch were provided.