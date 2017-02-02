file photo by Patrick Robinson

If you have some opinions about the Traffic Calming efforts being made by SDOT they have a questionnaire they would like you to fill out.

SDOT seeking your opinion on 'Traffic Calming"

With the changes made to 35th SW (and more coming) and Roxbury Street SW, and the future changes planned for the Fauntleroy Boulevard project the Seattle Department of Transportation is seeking public opinion on what is known as "Traffic Calming" which involves physical design (such as limiting the number of traffic lanes) and other measures such as reduced speed limits, road bumps or speed bumps to control speed to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. It aims to encourage safer, more responsible driving and potentially reduce traffic flow.

They have a survey they'd like you to fill out here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NeighborhoodTrafficCalming

And if you have feelings about their efforts there are places to express yourself.



You can learn more about the SDOT Traffic Calming Program here.