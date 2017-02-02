LETTER: No Child Is Illegal

Dear Editor,

The past weeks have been a difficult time for refugees and immigrants in our community and their loved ones. Some of the families that WestSide Baby serves face unprecedented fear and disruption in their lives. As such we would like to state our continued support of the United States' long history of welcoming refugees, immigrants, and those seeking asylum. We are dedicated to uphold the human rights of these individuals, families and communities.

In 2017, WestSide Baby will be guided by the vision of helping families by practicing inclusion, showing compassion and breaking down barriers to increase access to those very important items that keep children safe, warm and dry. As a nonprofit we provide essential items for children in need across Western King County through over 120 social service agencies – our “provider partners”. These simple necessities, diapers, clothing, strollers or car seats, are a gateway to healthier babies and caregivers because they give families the ability to focus on growth beyond the day-to-day.



We call upon our community to join us as we commit to never be silent in the face of religious persecution, racism and personal acts of aggression. In the words of Noorayni, one of our provider partners from the Refugee Women’s partnership:

"When I’m faced with a refugee client in need with a heartbreaking story, I want to do everything for them. Through WestSide Baby I can provide clothes for the kids, I can get them what they need for school; I can even get them books so they can start reading.

WestSide Baby is my backbone. I’m a refugee, I’ve been here for almost 20 years, and it’s true what we say back home that: "it takes a village to raise a child". WestSide Baby is a vital part of our village. “



Yours Sincerely,

Nancy Woodland,

Executive Director,

WestSide Baby