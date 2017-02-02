Patrick Robinson

At center, Principal Katie Bubalo, flanked by students and parents for the groundbreaking of Summit Atlas Charter School, the first charter school in West Seattle.

Summit Atlas, first charter school in West Seattle holds groundbreaking ceremony

School will open in August after phase one remodel and expand next December

West Seattle, White Center and surrounding communities neighbors, future students and teachers joined Summit Public Schools in a groundbreaking ceremony for their new charter public school, Summit Atlas on Feb.2 at the new home at the corner of 35th SW and SW Roxbury Street.

The school will open in August for the 2017-2018 school year to its first class of 6th graders and 9th graders. The school will grow each year to eventually serve 6th - 12th grades. The plan involves two phases with phase one beginning next week to build out the former grocery store/church to have approximately eight class rooms. Phase two if approved by the City of Seattle will begin next December adding a second story and doubling the class room space to around 16 classrooms. Some of the rooms are flex spaces.

“Summit Atlas is an opportunity for our community to come together to help students achieve their dreams and close opportunity gaps,” said longtime West Seattle resident and Summit Public Schools Washington board member Shirline Wilson. “This school brings high quality, personalized education programs that will put students on the pathway to success in college, career and life.”



Summit Public Schools has successfully opened two other state approved, public high schools in Washington state, Summit Sierra in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District and Summit Olympus in Tacoma. The Sierra and Olympus campuses currently serve grades 9 and 10 and will grow to serve grades 9-12 by the 2018-19 school year.

“I’m so excited for the students in this community who will have the opportunity to experience a school like Summit,” said Jayla Foster a 9th grader at Summit Sierra which is in Seattle's International District. “From learning skills like public speaking, visiting a college campus and teachers that help you reach your potential, Summit helps me achieve my goals in the classroom and encourages me to get involved in my community.” Foster said her plan is to head to either Stanford or UCLA for college and that Summit is the best school for her to meet her goals. "These teachers bring a lot of support. They are extremely patient and I don't see that in a lot of schools."

Yolanda Vega of White Center, addressed the crowd in Spanish (with an interpreter) and spoke about why she chose Summit Atlas for her daughter, saying she appreciated the smaller class sizes and range and reach of the programs offered.

Summit Public Schools prepares a diverse population of students for success in a four-year college or university by ensuring high quality teaching meets each student’s individual needs, including collaborative project time, personalized learning time, elective expeditions to explore their passions and one-on-one mentor time. Summit Atlas is now enrolling for the 2017-2018 school year. Families and students can find more information including how to enroll at the new school at www.summitps.org/schools/washington

“After more than a year of conversations with the community we heard there is a need for a Summit option in this community,” said Katie Bubalo, founding principal at Summit Atlas. “Every student that walks through the doors of Summit Atlas next fall will receive an education from teachers who care deeply about every child and will prepare them for success in a four-year college or university. Summit has the flexibility needed to provide a high-quality education to a diverse student population.”

Andrew Kliphardt and his daughter Kennedy said this represented an opportunity for her to "get in on the founding class of a new school," and , "I hear that the program is predatory for college and the work atmosphere."

Kennedy is also a basketball player but the school itself will not have a gym or sports fields.

Bubalo said the school is currently in discussions with other organizations and schools for shared access to gymnasiums and fields and that they do plan to offer extra curricular activities and intramural sports.

Also at the event the community saw architectural renderings of Summit Atlas and met Jill Riemer, Summit’s new director of partnerships. Jill will help lead Summit’s schools in Washington state with Abigail Cedano, Senior Director of Schools who supports school leaders across the organization. Shirline Wilson interim board chair was in attendance at the event as well.

"It's an honor to join this dedicated team of educators and leaders who are working diligently to help our students succeed,” said Riemer. "I believe that the power and potential of our schools will fuel our partnerships and help more students in Washington state be prepared to succeed in college and life."

For more information contact Summit Washington’s Director of Partnerships, Jill Riemer, at 206.735.5899.

Learn more about what’s going on at Summit Public Schools in Washington by visiting their blog Summit Voices at www.summitvoices.com

There's still time to apply, though the school expects full enrollment upon opening, the lottery will close March 11.

About Summit Public Schools

Summit Public Schools is a leading charter management organization serving diverse communities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington State. Summit operates eleven schools enrolling approximately 3,000 students. Its mission is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to not only attend, but succeed in, a four-year college or university. Summit’s schools consistently rank among the best in California and the nation. To date, 99 percent of Summit students have been accepted to one or more four-year colleges and its graduates are completing college within six years at double the national average. For more information, visit www.summitps.org