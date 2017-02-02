Volunteers sought to serve on new Community Involvement Commission

Commission to advise on City’s community engagement practices

information from the City of Seattle



Mayor Edward Murray and Seattle City Council are seeking community members to serve on the City’s new Community Involvement Commission (CIC). Created by Executive Order 2016-06 and established by ordinance last November, this Commission will advise the City on policies and strategies to advance equitable public engagement and civic participation.

“All residents, including those representing under-represented and under-served communities must have the opportunity to participate in the City’s decision making and planning processes, “said Mayor Murray. “This new commission will guide the City’s efforts to create policies and initiatives that are more inclusive for residents. If Seattle is to become a more equitable place for all, we must bring more voices at the table to ensure that we are representative of Seattle’s diversity.”

The 16-member commission was created by an Executive Order issued by Mayor Murray to advise the City on priorities, policies, and strategies related to equitable civic engagement and public participation in City decision-making processes. It will also provide feedback on the development of City departments’ community involvement plans.

“The Community Involvement Commission will provide an opportunity for residents across Seattle to weigh in on the most effective ways to engage in the political process,” said Councilmember Tim Burgess. “City government is most effective when we include a diverse array of experiences and prioritize equitable representation and inclusion in our decision-making processes.”

The Board will be composed of 16 members – seven appointed by City Council (by Council District) and seven appointed by the Mayor with one of his appointments reserved for a young adult through the Get Engaged program. The final two members will be selected by the Commission once established. All the appointments are subject to City Council confirmation.

Initially, the Commission will meet monthly at Seattle City Hall. Commissioners will serve without compensation and must commit approximately 3-6 hours per month to Commission business.

If you are interested in being considered, complete the online application by Wednesday, March 1 by 5 p.m. If you cannot submit the application online, contact Seattle Department of Neighborhoods at 206-684-0464 and an application will be mailed to you or you can pick one up at its office (Seattle City Hall, 600 Fourth Avenue, 4th floor) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If mailing the application, it must be postmarked by March 1. Mail it to: Tom Van Bronkhorst, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649. Translated online and paper versions of the application in Korean, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese are available.

For more information or questions, contact Tom Van Bronkhorst at (206) 233-3954 or email NewDON@seattle.gov. You can also learn more about the Community Involvement Commission on our website.

The City of Seattle is committed to promoting diversity in the city's boards and commissions. Women, persons with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, young persons, senior citizens, persons of color, and immigrants are encouraged to apply.