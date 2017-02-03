​Statement by Port of Seattle Commission President Tom Albro regarding audit and resignation of CEO Fick

Fick said to have given himself a raise, accepted gifts and more

In the wake of the resignation of Ted Fick, now former CEO of the Port of Seattle, an audit found that 642 employees had received extra compensation amounting to $4.7 million. Documents related to Fick's review and suspension are at the links.

Fick was found to have given himself a $24,500 raise, to have accepted free tickets and gifts the evaluation states "New facts have come to light that Ted also took “gifts” from entities that have direct dealings with the Port with rise to the level of an appearance of conflict if not an outright conflict." He was also subject to "what appears to be" a sexual harassment complaint, states the evaluation.

The Port of Seattle on Friday Feb. 3 released the following statement:



"On Wednesday of this week the Washington State Auditor’s Office briefed the Port on the results of a regularly scheduled accountability audit.

In the draft report, the auditors presented a finding challenging the one-time payment the Port made to exempt employees in December 2015. The Port Commission authorized this payment to address widespread negative reactions following a series of large-scale organizational changes, moving to a common performance review date and increasing the standard work week from 37.5 hours to 40 hours. We believe that the one-time payment achieved the intended effect of supporting employee retention and addressing employee concerns. We have conveyed to the State Auditor’s Office our belief that the Port has a strong legal basis for taking this action.

The audit is still in process. We respect the State Auditor’s Office’s process and accountability to the public, and are working collaboratively with them to expedite completion and public release of the audit with all of the facts and circumstances and the Port’s full response.

Yesterday the Port Commission accepted the resignation of our former CEO Ted Fick. The Port Commission had raised multiple personnel issues with Mr. Fick during his performance review. He was not placed on administrative leave as a result of the audit."