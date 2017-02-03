Councilmember Herbold offers update on the Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) Timeline
In her newsletter to constituents District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold offered an update on the Mandatory Housing Affordability timeline:
Herbold wrote "I wanted to make sure that you heard from me first that the office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) is amending the schedule for release of the draft EIS for the proposed citywide MHA zoning changes and now it is anticipated to come out in May. This will give the community an additional two months to provide feedback before the draft EIS is published. The Department of Neighborhoods (DON) plans to door knock all of the single family homes that are part of the potential upzones. Also, DON and OPCD will conduct another series of meetings in May and June. In addition, depending on how well the Draft EIS identifies and addresses the issues raised in public comment, which the Council has been compiling, I will consider whether there is a need for additional time for public comment on the Draft EIS. "
Upcoming meetings in District 1 neighborhoods:
Admiral. Saturday, February 11th, 9:30am-12:30pm, West Seattle High School, 3000 California Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98116, RSVP for the Admiral Workshop by clicking here.
Morgan Junction. Rescheduled - new date and location coming soon, RSVP for the Morgan Junction Workshop by clicking here.
If you want Department of Neighborhoods to come and meet with your group, email Jesseca Brand.
You can also email Spencer.Williams@Seattle.Gov or call (206) 384-2709 to register for meetings.
More links:
Provide input on the proposed draft urban village boundaries, draft zoning changes, and building types here www.seattle.gov/hala/focus-groups
Participate in surveys for each neighborhood: https://hala.consider.it
HALA Hotline: Call us at (206) 743-6612 or Email halainfo@seattle.gov
Link: King County Property Tax Programs for Exemptions and Deferrals
Video: Weekly Wonk-About the Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) Program
PDF: Principles for MHA Implementation
Video: Weekly Wonk-About Zoning
