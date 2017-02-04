Oh Snow! Special Weather Statement calls for the white stuff Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 5 and 6 callling for lowland snow around the Greater Seattle area. With up to three inches possible, driving conditions, especially on less frequently traveled roads may be hazardous.

Special Weather Statement



National Weather Service Seattle WA

451 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2017

...Lowland Snow is Possible late Sunday Night and Monday...

Several inches of snow may fall possible over the Western Washington lowlands late Sunday night and on Monday. The most likely scenario is that up to 3 inches of snow will accumulate. Several inches of snow could have a large impact on the Monday morning commute.

Very windy conditions are also expected over Western Whatcom county, including Bellingham, and the San Juan Islands Sunday night through Monday morning. East winds may reach 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.