Patrick Robinson

Sealth ladies went home the losers in their cross neighborhood clash with West Seattle High School on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: West Seattle girls topple Sealth 74-68 in close battle

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Early returns favored the Chief Sealth girls basketball team Friday, but it was West Seattle that came away with a decisive 74-68 victory.

Labrea Denson single-handedly lifted the Seahawks to a 9-2 lead, hitting all nine points on her way to a total of 28.

Chief Sealth also held a 21-10 lead after Sydney Thomas scored with 1:34 left in the first quarter.



West Seattle did not break the surface until Jenna McPhee scored on a pass underneath at the 4:45 mark of the second quarter to make it 26-25 in her team's favor.

The Seahawks took their last lead with 1:46 left in the third quarter on a Jasmine Smith three-point score.

Riley Newsome answered with a three at 58 seconds to go in the period, giving the Wildcats the lead to stay at 57-55.

Jas Gayles led West Seattle with 14 points. Grace Sarver hit 13, McPhee 12 and Iz Turk 10. Kelsey Lenzie and Newsome added nine each.

Thomas backed up Denson with 20 and Smith hit 10.