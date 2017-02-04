Patrick Robinson

Winning was just out of the reach of the Sealth Seahawks in their battle against the West Seattle Wildcats on Friday Feb. 3. The win propels the Wildcats into the Metro League Tourney.

SLIDESHOW: Willdcats scratch Sealth to enter Metro League Tourney

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

West Seattle soars into the Metro League boys basketball tournament on the strength of a 57-45 win over Chief Sealth Friday.

The Wildcats, who finished the regular season at 16-4 overall and finished fourth in the league at 12-3, host Seattle Prep at 7 p.m. Monday.

West Seattle head coach Keffrey Fazio left impressed with the win over Sealth.

"These games are always high energy community games," he said. "They are a tough scrappy team. Whoever holds together the most is the team that wins the game."



Nate Pryor paced the Wildcats with 16 points.

Yusuf Mohamed swished in 12 and Anthony Giomi and Abdullahi Mohamed added nine each. Tyler Lenzie hit eight.

Evan Moe and Peyton Dickerson tossed in 10 points apiece for the Seahawks. Isiah Hart hit nine.