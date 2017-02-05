Metro Transit Alert -Transit riders in King County, be prepared for possible snow or ice

information from King County Metro

Transit service in King County may be affected by snow or ice starting late Sunday or early Monday. It is not possible to determine what areas or service – if any – could be affected, as forecasts and predictions are constantly changing.

If Metro service is significantly affected by snow or other weather-related events, the Metro Online website will be updated and Transit Alerts will be sent to affected subscribers.



Metro riders can prepare ahead by visiting Metro Online and familiarizing themselves with information about how Metro operates in the snow, as well as the snow routing for the routes they ride. Snow routes are shown in timetables.

When streets are snowy or icy, it is best to be aware of conditions in your immediate area, check media reports, check for transit reroutes, then wait for buses at posted bus stops on the flat portions of arterial streets that have been cleared or treated, or at major transfer points such as transit centers or park and ride lots.

Be prepared for the weather, longer than usual waits and more crowded buses.

While Metro utilizes all available resources to operate service as normally as possible during adverse conditions, the safety of everyone is the highest priority. Buses may be delayed or rerouted, and Metro staff cannot predict affected areas or tell when a specific bus might get to a stop.

Transit customers should check the Snow & Ice page for information about their route's status or routing revisions, use the regularly published schedule as a guide, then expect delays. If buses are operating along their normal routes, but delayed, it may be possible to get more specific information by visiting Metro’s Puget Sound Trip Planner and checking the ‘Next Departures & Stops’ feature. Please note, however, that real time information may be less reliable in adverse conditions.

For non-transit traffic or other local updates, check media sources, follow @seattledot or visit

- https://twitter.com/seattledot

- https://twitter.com/SeattlePD