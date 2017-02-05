Northwest Symphony Orchestra performing 'Valentine's Concert' Feb. 10

NWSO

Northwest Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce their “Valentines Concert” on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. This concert is part of the NWSO’s 30th Anniversary Season and features Anniversary Overture by Northwest composer Roger Treece, Tchaikovsky’s popular Piano Concerto #1 with internationally known soloist Sown Le Choi, and Symphony #4 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Since their inception, the orchestra has received local, regional, and national acclaim, having been featured several times on National Public Radio and once on NBC’s Today Show. Under the leadership of Music Director Dr. Anthony Spain the mission of the NWSO is to be the premier orchestra in performing and promoting the music of contemporary Northwest composers while also performing, and educating the public in the full spectrum of classical music.

“The Northwest Symphony Orchestra is proud to of their 30th Anniversary Season. In this season we reach the unique milestone of performing 150 works by northwest composers in our history. This year, we include a variety of exciting traditional pieces, as well as several well known soloists.



Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S. 152nd in Burien.

Tickets-

Tickets are $15- $20, and can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets online at www.brownpapertickets.com, or by calling 800.838.3006

For more information on Northwest Symphony Orchestra, full season and concert schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or call (206) 242-6321.

Contact: Anthony Spain, Music Director, NWSO

anthonyspain@northwestsymphonyorchestra.org

