West Seattle boys blast Ballard
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
West Seattle blasted Ballard by a 62-44 score to open the Sea-King District boys basketball tournament Tuesday.
The game at Chief Sealth was the first of the tournament for the Wildcats, who had received a first round bye.
It was the second game for the Beavers.
West Seattle travels to Bellevue College for its next game Thursday, playing an opponent to be determined starting at 8:15 p.m.
