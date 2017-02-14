West Seattle boys blast Ballard

West Seattle blasted Ballard by a 62-44 score to open the Sea-King District boys basketball tournament Tuesday.

The game at Chief Sealth was the first of the tournament for the Wildcats, who had received a first round bye.

It was the second game for the Beavers.

West Seattle travels to Bellevue College for its next game Thursday, playing an opponent to be determined starting at 8:15 p.m.