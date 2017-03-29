Reward increased to $6,000 for information on Burien fatal hit and run

Family and friends of April Fait, who was killed in a hit and run accident in Burien added $5,000 to the $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for her death. It is case number (C17009689)

On February 24th around 7pm Fait was crossing S152nd St. to enter the Highline Performing Arts Center to watch her grandchild in a musical production when she was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer silver or grey sedan and should have right front damage.

Detectives have not located a suspect vehicle and do not have a suspect description. If you have any information about this case you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a $6,000 reward by call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.