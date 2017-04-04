Sportswatch: Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Baseball

West Seattle hosts Rainier Beach for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday as Chief Sealth travels to Nathan Hale, and Friday at the same time West Seattle is at home against Cleveland as Chief Sealth goes to O'Dea. West Seattle entertains Garfield at the same time Monday.

Mount Rainier, meanwhile, plays host to Kent-Meridian at 4 p.m. Wednesday as Kennedy goes to Kentwood, then Thursday Kennedy hosts Kentwood and Mount Rainier travels to Kent-Meridian.

Mount Rainier meets Hazen for a 12 p.m. game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma on Saturday before visiting Hazen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when Kennedy is home playing Tahoma.

Foster is at Ingraham for a 4 p.m. game Thursday, then Tyee hosts Orting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with Highline going to Eatonville at 4 p.m. that day.

Seattle Lutheran gets a 7 p.m. visit from Quilcene at the Southwest Athletic Complex next Tuesday.



Fastpitch

Kennedy hosts Kentridge at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Mount Rainier goes to Tahoma at 6 p.m., then Tuesday Mount Rainier is at Kentridge at 4 p.m. and Kennedy at Kentlake at 7 p.m.

Chief Sealth entertains Roosevelt at 4 p.m. Wednesday as West Seattle goes to Ingraham and Friday at the same time West Seattle is home against Ballard and Chief Sealth home against Blanchet. Monday's schedule has West Seattle at Roosevelt and Chief Sealth at Blanchet, also at 4 p.m.

Highline hosts Bellevue at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and visits Renton at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with Tyee hosting River Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Mount Rainier will be at home playing Tahoma at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Kennedy goes to Hazen for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Kennedy entertains Kent-Meridian at 6 p.m. Monday at the Starfire complex in Tukwila and Mount Rainier entertains Kentridge at 7:30 p.m. that day.

West Seattle visits Eastside Catholic at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Chief Sealth goes to Roosevelt at 4 p.m.

Evergreen visits Fife at 7 p.m. Wednesday as Foster travels to Franklin Pierce and at the same time Monday Foster hosts Fife and Evergreen goes on the road to Buckley to play White River.

Tyee is at home at Highline Memorial playing Eatonville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Highline goes to Steilacoom at 7 p.m.

Highline hosts Renton at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tyee visits River Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Kennedy will host the West Seattle Titans for a 5:30 p.m. match Thursday.

Pros

Mariners

After opening their regular season Monday, the Seattle Mariners are still in Houston playing the Astros in 5:10 p.m. games Wednesday and Thursday.

They then go to Anaheim to play the Los Angeles Angels at 7:07 p.m. Friday and at 12:37 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle comes home to Safeco Field for opening day festivities Monday, playing Houston at 2:10 p.m. ahead of a 7:10 p.m. game Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen live on ROOT Sports Northwest cable television.

Sounders

Defending Major League Soccer champion Seattle is in San Jose for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game against the Earthquakes that will be aired live on Channel 13.

Rainiers

Tacoma opens its season Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. game in Sacramento against the Rivercats and stay for action at the same time Friday and Saturday. The Rainiers play a 1:05 p.m. game there Sunday and a 7:05 p.m. contest Monday before coming home to Cheney Stadium to take on El Paso in a 7:05 p.m. opener Tuesday.

Thunderbirds

Seattle advances to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, taking on the Everett Silvertips in a best-of-seven series.

The action opens with two games in Everett, the first at 7:35 p.m. Friday and the second at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Game 3 is set to be played on the Thunderbirds' home ice at the Showare Center in Kent at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Colleges

Husky baseball

The University of Washington is at UCLA for action this weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. game Friday. The Huskies then take on the Bruins at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Federal Way graduate Christian Jones is a freshman member of the team.

Husky fastpitch

Washington hosts Oregon State at 5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Huskies' roster includes Kennedy graduate Maggie Gallagher, a freshman utility player.

Husky women's soccer

The Huskies will play the Seattle Reign in a 7 p.m. home exhibition game on Saturday.

Federal Way graduate Sarah Shimer is a redshirt senior on the team.