Baby seal on Alki needs you to give it space

A baby seal was spotted resting on Alki Beach today near where the sand ends and the rocky beach begins.

Molly Boose one of about 170 volunteers for Seal Sitters was on duty this afternoon at Alki Beach keeping an eye on "Taffy" who had been resting for a few hours. There were signs of injury to the seal but they appeared to be superficial.

If you plan to visit the area to see Taffy, you must stay back and observe only. NOAA recommends 100 yards. You must also keep your dog on a leash and away from the area where Taffy is resting. It is illegal for unauthorized persons to touch, feed or move or in any other way prompt the animal to alter its natural behavior.



If you spot a resting baby seal or have questions or to report violations you are urged to call the SealSitters hotline at 206-905-7325.

You can learn more at www.sealsitters.org or www.blubberblog.org