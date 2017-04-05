Eldercare Consulting, Peel & Press, SW Youth & Family, and Maria Groen winners of Westside Awards

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has announced that the recipients of the 2017 Westside Awards are:

Business of the Year: Eldercare Consulting, LLC

Emerging Business of the Year: Peel & Press

Not-for-Profit of the Year: Southwest Youth & Family Services

Westsider of the Year: Maria Groen

The awards will be presented May 4, at the annual awards breakfast at Salty's on Alki.