Duwamish Alive! offers multiple chances to make your positive mark on the environment April 22

information from Duwamish Alive!

A popular community effort, Duwamish Alive! habitat restoration event on Saturday, April 22nd, celebrates the connection of our urban parks and open spaces to our river and wildlife. Starting at 10:00 am volunteers at multiple Duwamish sites throughout the watershed will participate in a day of major cleanup and habitat restoration in the ongoing effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon and the Puget Sound.

Duwamish Alive! is a collaborative stewardship effort of conservation groups, businesses, and government entities, recognizing that our collective efforts are needed to make lasting, positive improvements in the health and vitality of the Green-Duwamish Watershed. Twice a year these events organize hundreds of volunteers to work at 15 sites in the river’s watershed, connecting the efforts of communities from Auburn to Seattle.

As a part of Duwamish Alive! DAC partner, Puget Soundkeeper is coordinating the collection of water samples from sites throughout the watershed as part of this event to look at microplastics in the watershed. Plastic breaks up not down, and larger plastics eventually disintegrate into tiny pieces called microplastics, many of which are too small to be seen with the naked eye and are consumed by fish and shellfish. Microplastics and harmful chemicals that attach to them, accumulate in the food web, with possible human risk of exposure by consuming seafood. Microplastics are an emerging concern to the health of our waterways, and Puget Soundkeeper plans to measure their prevalence in the Green-Duwamish to inform future policy and restoration efforts that protect this ecologically and culturally important watershed.



Volunteers’ efforts include the micro plastics study, a river cleanup by kayak, shoreline salmon habitat restoration, and native forest revitalization. Families, company groups, clubs, individuals, schools, community organizations, are encouraged to participate, and no experience is necessary. Refreshments, tools, and instructions will be provided. All ages and abilities welcomed.

To volunteer, visit www.DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and RSVP to the contact for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org

