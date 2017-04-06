Just when you thought bad weather was done: National Weather Service says high winds coming Friday

Spring may have sprung but bad weather can come anytime and high winds are now being predicted for Friday midday into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from late Friday morning through early Friday evening.

* WIND...Possible south wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS...Tacoma...Seattle...Everett...Port Townsend...Whidbey Island...The San Juan Islands...and Bellingham.



* TIMING...Strongest winds are most likely Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds of this strength can break branches off of

trees...topple weakened trees and produce power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Seattle City Light is preparing for power outages and encouraging customers to do the same.

According to the forecast, winds could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour by midday and extend into early evening. You can keep up with predicted wind conditions via Seattle City Light’s WindWatch, a tool developed in partnership with the University of Washington.

In the event of an outage City Light says:

Report the Outage – Please contact the Seattle City Light Power Outage Hotline at (206) 684-3000. Please remember to give us your name, address, phone number and describe any unusual circumstances that could help us identify the problem.

Stay Away from Downed Power Lines – Downed power lines are extremely dangerous. If you come across any downed lines, do not approach or touch anything in contact with the wire as it could be energized and live. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or (206) 684-3000. You can also report downed power lines by sharing it through City Light’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Have Your Emergency Kit/Plan Ready – Prepare an emergency kit if you haven’t already. Some ideas to include are a working flashlight, glow-in-the-dark stick lights, wind-up clock, portable radio, manual can opener and mylar blanket. During a major storm, have a plan for locating family members in case you are not with them. For more information about emergency kits and plans, please visit: www.takewinterbystorm.org.

Have Your Phone Ready – Cordless phones will not work without electricity. Have a corded or cell phone available. If your cell phone is your primary phone, make sure it is charged and you have a phone charger ready. Charge up external batteries if you have them.

Be Fire Safe – Do not use candles as a light source nor any open flame as a heat source.

Be Cautious with Generators and Grills – Use generators with care during a power outage and always use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas. Never plug a generator into your home circuitry. Instead, plug in appliances directly into the outlets on the generator. When it comes to the grill, do not use barbeques indoors.

Life-Support Customers – If you rely on electric life-support machines, make sure you have emergency power and know how to operate it. Make sure your system has an alarm to alert you if the power goes out.

Use Hot Water Sparingly – Most hot water tanks will retain heat for up to 24 to 72 hours.

Close Your Refrigerator/Freezer – Keep your fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. A full refrigerator will maintain safe temperatures for up to six to 10 hours; a full freezer up to 2 days. In most cases, food should be safe if refrigerators and freezers remain closed while the power is out. When in doubt, throw it out.

Unplug Electrical Appliances – If you experience a prolonged outage, be sure to turn off electrical appliances to prevent fires and equipment damage. Some electrical appliances to consider unplugging before a storm hits are computers and televisions.

Electric Garage Owners – Know how to use the manual override of your electric garage door if your power goes out.

Remember Your Pets – Household pets such as cats, dogs, fish and birds may require special care. Contact your veterinarian for more information.