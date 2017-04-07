Early Notice: ArtsWest Annual Gala & Auction set for June 17
The annual gala and auction that helps support the educational and other efforts of ArtsWest, West Seattle's own premier theater company is set for June 17 at the Colman Estate.
Join the fun and raise a glass! Experience an imaginative outdoor staging of Gertrude Stein's Dr. Faustus Lights the Lights, curated by Mathew Wright and Justin Huertas.
Explore the gorgeous grounds of the Colman Estate.
Discover vacations, experiences and hidden treasures during the silent and live auctions.
Dine on delicious food, sip delightful drinks, and dash for your dessert!
Celebrate ArtsWest with music and dancing to finish your night!
You can buy your advance tickets here.
For more information, please visit our website
or contact Laura Owens at laurao@artswest.org.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.