Herbold: 35th Avenue SW and Federal Funding Priorities: What she's done about it

District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold in her letter to constituents addresses the rapidly deteriorating condition of 35th SW and her efforts to get agencies to repair it. The Herald reported on a large pothole that formed in the 7300 block last week but it was only one of many that pockmark the road for several blocks.

Herbold's letter reads:

"I recently sent two letters regarding transportation priorities.

First of all, I sent a letter to SDOT Director Scott Kubly regarding the condition of 35th Avenue SW, which is one of only a few north/south arterials in West Seattle, and a key link to the West Seattle Bridge. I’ve received numerous complaints about the condition of the pavement since taking office at the start of 2016, and experienced the poor condition of the road in my travels. Complaints have increased recently.



The letter, linked here, details some of what I’ve heard from West Seattle residents, and requests, “please consider this letter a request to examine and repair potholes on 35th Avenue SW from Roxbury to Alaska. I’d appreciate an answer to this request as soon as possible.” In the longer term, the letter requests SDOT:

To reconsider their 2016-2024 paving plan, which lists 35th from Roxbury to Morgan as a planned paving project for 2023;

To provide the current pavement condition rating of 35th, according to the standards of SDOT’s Pavement Management webpage;

Provide the estimated cost for the paving work on 35th, and

Whether they have an update to the 2013 Arterial Pavement Condition map included in the 2015 SDOT Asset Management Status and Condition Report (see Figure VII, page 68 of the report, page 74 of the pdf), which shows a significant portion of 35th as dark red, the worst rating.

I appreciated SDOT’s quick response saying that “…later this month our crews will be doing a concerted effort to address potholes caused by the wet and cold winter. 35th Ave SW is on their plan as a route to be targeted.”

SDOT also indicated they would be in touch later on my larger request re: modifying the pavement plan, and acknowledged that they have begun looking at the implications, as well as my request to re-evaluate the corridor.