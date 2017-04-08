Fifth annual Peony & Bamboo Festival set for weekend of April 22-23

The fifth annual Peony and Bamboo Festival is set for April 22-23 at the Seattle Chinese Garden from 10 am to 4pm. The event will feature a huge range of peonies and bamboo plants and offer activities for the whole family.

The 5th Annual Peony and Bamboo Festival is set to take place at the Seattle Chinese Garden April 22-23 from 10am to 4pm. More than 400 plants and more than two dozen varieties will be on display.

The cold, rainy weather this winter (carrying over into spring) is delaying peony blooming because the plants need temperatures in the sixties to stimulate buds to open into big blossoms. For this reason the festival committee rescheduled all the core activities for the weekend. Warmer weather is not only stimulating to peonies, but much more pleasant for festival attendees too, and both plants and people are eager for more sunshine.

The April 22-23 festival will showcase specialty bamboo offered by growers from Washington and Oregon, craft vendors, displays, cultural entertainment for the whole family, peony and bamboo painting demonstrations and Chinese food booths. Plus, we have other special plans in the works for this year.



The Lion Dance is set for Saturday at approximately 11:15am

Unusual Bamboo will be available for sale by northwest specialty growers

Displays, plant care talks, and demonstrations

Cultural entertainment, Chinese painting demonstrations

Arts and Crafts for purchase

Chinese food booths

Family friendly event - activities for children

$5 suggested adult donation

The Seattle Chinese Garden is located at 6000 16th Ave. SW, Seattle WA 98106 just north of the South Seattle College Campus.

