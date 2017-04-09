Sports Roundup 4-9-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Friday, April 7
Boys soccer
West Seattle 1, Eastside Catholic 0
The Westsiders shut out Eastside Catholic in a Metro League match Friday.
Roosevelt 5, Chief Sealth 1
Chief Sealth suffered a loss at the hands of the Roughriders on Friday.
Thursday, April 6
Girls tennis
Kennedy 4, Kentridge 1
The Lancers rode past the Chargers in a Thursday North Puget Sound League match.
Baseball
Ingraham 1, Foster 0
The Bulldogs were blanked in Thursday's South Puget Sound League action.
Wednesday, April 5
Fastpitch
West Seattle 16, Inglemoor 3
West Seattle waltzed past Inglemoor in Wednesday's action.
Tahoma 7, Mt. Rainier 0
The Rams were shut down by the Bears in an NPSL game.
Baseball
Chief Sealth 10, Nathan Hale 8
Chief Sealth outslugged Nathan Hale in a Wednesday battle.
West Seattle 2, Rainier Beach 1
West Seattle slipped past Rainier Beach on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Mt. Rainier 2, Tahoma 1
The Rams rallied for a victory on Wednesday.
Hazen 2, Kennedy 1
The Lancers dropped a close one Wednesday.
Highline 3, Steilacoom 0
Highline hammered the Sentinels in Wednesday action.
Evergreen 1, Fife 1
The Wolverines battled the Trojans to a tie.
Franklin Pierce 3, Foster 0
The Bulldogs were blanked by the Cardinals of Franklin Pierce.
Tyee 13, Eatonville 0
The Totems trounced the Cruisers on Wednesday.
Girls track
Tahoma 119, Kennedy 31
The Lancers suffered a lopsided team loss Wednesday.
Tuesday, April 4
Fastpitch
Kennedy 7, Mt. Rainier 0
Kennedy Catholic cruised by the Rams on Tuesday.
Steilacoom 7, Highline 4
Steilacoom stole the show against the Pirates.
Eatonville 20, Tyee 3
Eatonville took care of the Totems decisively Tuesday.
Franklin Pierce 19, Foster 2
Foster was felled by Franklin Pierce.
Baseball
Highline 10, Renton 0
Highline continued its winning ways in convincing fashion Tuesday.
Kennedy 8, Kentlake 3
The Lancers were winners over the Falcons on Tuesday.
River Ridge 11, Tyee 1
The Totems were toppled Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Foster 4, Franklin Pierce 1
Foster scored a win over the Cardinals.
Eatonville 5, Tyee 0
Tyee was swept by the Cruisers.
Highline 3, Steilacoom 2
Highline slipped past Steilacoom.
Monday, April 3
Girls tennis
Kennedy 3, Kent-Meridian 2
The Lancers rallied by the Royals on Monday.
Kentwood 3, Mt. Rainier 2
Mount Rainier was topped by the Conquerors.
Franklin Pierce 5, Evergreen 0
Evergreen was swept by the Cardinals.
Renton 4, Tyee 1
The Indians cut down the Totems.
Foster 5, Lindbergh 0
The Bulldogs buried the Eagles on Monday.
Highline 5, Clover Park 0
Highline swept the Warriors aside.
Boys soccer
Kentwood 0, Mt. Rainier 0
The Rams played Kentwood to a scoreless tie Monday.
Kennedy 1, Tahoma 1
Kennedy knotted the Bears in a Monday match.
West Seattle 7, Cleveland 0
The Wildcats were decisive winners over Cleveland.
Nathan Hale 4, Chief Sealth 1
Nathan Hale knocked off the Seahawks in soccer.
Highline 2, Clover Park 0
The Pirates shut out the Warriors on Monday.
Lindbergh 2, Foster 0
The Bulldogs were shut out by the Eagles.
Renton 3, Tyee 1
The Totems were defeated by Renton.
Franklin Pierce 5, Evergreen 2
Evergreen endured a loss on Monday.
Fastpitch
Kennedy 32, Kent-Meridian 0
The Lancers annihilated the Royals on Monday.
Kentwood 12, Mt. Rainier 2
The Rams took a loss to Kentwood.
West Seattle 17, Eastside Catholic 5
West Seattle won big Monday.
Ingraham 18, Chief Sealth 17
Chief Sealth was outslugged in a high-scoring game.
Tyee 29, Renton 14
The Totems took care of the Indians easily Monday.
Franklin Pierce 12, Evergreen 6
Evergreen fell to Franklin Pierce in Monday action.
Clover Park 4, Highline 2
The Pirates lost a close one Monday.
Lindbergh 7, Foster 0
Lindbergh slugged its way past the Bulldogs.
Baseball
Highline 10, Steilacoom 0
Steilacoom fell victim to the Pirates.
Eatonville 12, Tyee 0
The Totems were shut down by the Cruisers.
Kentlake 9, Kennedy 4
The Falcons soared past the Lancers.
Blanchet 5, Chief Sealth 1
The Seahawks came up short Monday.
Eastside Catholic 12, West Seattle 0
West Seattle was shut out by Eastside Catholic.
