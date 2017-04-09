Sports Roundup 4-9-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Friday, April 7

Boys soccer

West Seattle 1, Eastside Catholic 0

The Westsiders shut out Eastside Catholic in a Metro League match Friday.

Roosevelt 5, Chief Sealth 1

Chief Sealth suffered a loss at the hands of the Roughriders on Friday.

Thursday, April 6

Girls tennis

Kennedy 4, Kentridge 1

The Lancers rode past the Chargers in a Thursday North Puget Sound League match.



Baseball

Ingraham 1, Foster 0

The Bulldogs were blanked in Thursday's South Puget Sound League action.

Wednesday, April 5

Fastpitch

West Seattle 16, Inglemoor 3

West Seattle waltzed past Inglemoor in Wednesday's action.

Tahoma 7, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams were shut down by the Bears in an NPSL game.

Baseball

Chief Sealth 10, Nathan Hale 8

Chief Sealth outslugged Nathan Hale in a Wednesday battle.

West Seattle 2, Rainier Beach 1

West Seattle slipped past Rainier Beach on Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Mt. Rainier 2, Tahoma 1

The Rams rallied for a victory on Wednesday.

Hazen 2, Kennedy 1

The Lancers dropped a close one Wednesday.

Highline 3, Steilacoom 0

Highline hammered the Sentinels in Wednesday action.

Evergreen 1, Fife 1

The Wolverines battled the Trojans to a tie.

Franklin Pierce 3, Foster 0

The Bulldogs were blanked by the Cardinals of Franklin Pierce.

Tyee 13, Eatonville 0

The Totems trounced the Cruisers on Wednesday.

Girls track

Tahoma 119, Kennedy 31

The Lancers suffered a lopsided team loss Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 4

Fastpitch

Kennedy 7, Mt. Rainier 0

Kennedy Catholic cruised by the Rams on Tuesday.

Steilacoom 7, Highline 4

Steilacoom stole the show against the Pirates.

Eatonville 20, Tyee 3

Eatonville took care of the Totems decisively Tuesday.

Franklin Pierce 19, Foster 2

Foster was felled by Franklin Pierce.

Baseball

Highline 10, Renton 0

Highline continued its winning ways in convincing fashion Tuesday.

Kennedy 8, Kentlake 3

The Lancers were winners over the Falcons on Tuesday.

River Ridge 11, Tyee 1

The Totems were toppled Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Foster 4, Franklin Pierce 1

Foster scored a win over the Cardinals.

Eatonville 5, Tyee 0

Tyee was swept by the Cruisers.

Highline 3, Steilacoom 2

Highline slipped past Steilacoom.

Monday, April 3

Girls tennis

Kennedy 3, Kent-Meridian 2

The Lancers rallied by the Royals on Monday.

Kentwood 3, Mt. Rainier 2

Mount Rainier was topped by the Conquerors.

Franklin Pierce 5, Evergreen 0

Evergreen was swept by the Cardinals.

Renton 4, Tyee 1

The Indians cut down the Totems.

Foster 5, Lindbergh 0

The Bulldogs buried the Eagles on Monday.

Highline 5, Clover Park 0

Highline swept the Warriors aside.

Boys soccer

Kentwood 0, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams played Kentwood to a scoreless tie Monday.

Kennedy 1, Tahoma 1

Kennedy knotted the Bears in a Monday match.

West Seattle 7, Cleveland 0

The Wildcats were decisive winners over Cleveland.

Nathan Hale 4, Chief Sealth 1

Nathan Hale knocked off the Seahawks in soccer.

Highline 2, Clover Park 0

The Pirates shut out the Warriors on Monday.

Lindbergh 2, Foster 0

The Bulldogs were shut out by the Eagles.

Renton 3, Tyee 1

The Totems were defeated by Renton.

Franklin Pierce 5, Evergreen 2

Evergreen endured a loss on Monday.

Fastpitch

Kennedy 32, Kent-Meridian 0

The Lancers annihilated the Royals on Monday.

Kentwood 12, Mt. Rainier 2

The Rams took a loss to Kentwood.

West Seattle 17, Eastside Catholic 5

West Seattle won big Monday.

Ingraham 18, Chief Sealth 17

Chief Sealth was outslugged in a high-scoring game.

Tyee 29, Renton 14

The Totems took care of the Indians easily Monday.

Franklin Pierce 12, Evergreen 6

Evergreen fell to Franklin Pierce in Monday action.

Clover Park 4, Highline 2

The Pirates lost a close one Monday.

Lindbergh 7, Foster 0

Lindbergh slugged its way past the Bulldogs.

Baseball

Highline 10, Steilacoom 0

Steilacoom fell victim to the Pirates.

Eatonville 12, Tyee 0

The Totems were shut down by the Cruisers.

Kentlake 9, Kennedy 4

The Falcons soared past the Lancers.

Blanchet 5, Chief Sealth 1

The Seahawks came up short Monday.

Eastside Catholic 12, West Seattle 0

West Seattle was shut out by Eastside Catholic.